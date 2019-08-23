The space program of India is on a high right now. With the recent success of the Mars mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) called Mangalyaan. And now ISRO has undertaken a second Moon mission called Chandrayaan-2. ISRO‘s heavy lift rocket – the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) – carried the 3,850 kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft. It blast off from the Sriharikota spaceport on July 22. At exactly 2.43PM, the Rs 375 crore GSLV-Mk III rocket began its ascent into space. It took off from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC). On August 4, ISRO took to micro-blogging platform Twitter and shared the first pictures of Earth captured by the LI4 camera installed in Chandrayaan-2.

In a series of tweets along with the images of Earth from space, ISRO said, “#ISRO First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander. Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT.” Isro subsequently tweeted more images of the Earth clicked at 17:29, 17:32, 17:34 and 17:37 UT.

And recently the fourth orbit raising activity for India’s moon spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 successfully performed at 3.27 p.m., the ISRO said. The Indian space agency said the orbit of the Chandrayaan-2 raised to 277×89,472 km by firing the onboard motors for 646 seconds. All spacecraft parameters are normal, it said. The fifth orbit raising manoeuvre scheduled between 2.30 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. on August 6. On July 22, Chandrayaan-2 was injected into an elliptical orbit by India’s heavy lift rocket GSLV Mk III. The spacecraft comprises three segments — the Orbiter (weighing 2,379 kg), the lander ‘Vikram’ (1,471 kg) and rover ‘Pragyan’ (27 kg).

Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019. Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/ZEoLnSlATQ — ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2019

And now the Indian space agency released the first Moon image shot by Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft. This picture is from a height of about 2,650 km from the Moon surface on August 21, 2019. “Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander. Taken at a height of about 2,650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019,” ISRO tweeted. “Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters identified in the picture,” ISRO said.

With inputs from IANS