comscore ISRO releases first Moon photos taken by Chandrayaan-2
  • Home
  • News
  • ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin
News

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin

News

After the last photo showing the Earth from space, we now have a photo of the Moon by Chandrayaan-2.

  • Published: August 23, 2019 4:58 PM IST
Chandrayaan-2 moon

The space program of India is on a high right now. With the recent success of the Mars mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) called Mangalyaan. And now ISRO has undertaken a second Moon mission called Chandrayaan-2. ISRO‘s heavy lift rocket – the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) – carried the 3,850 kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft. It blast off from the Sriharikota spaceport on July 22. At exactly 2.43PM, the Rs 375 crore GSLV-Mk III rocket began its ascent into space. It took off from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC). On August 4, ISRO took to micro-blogging platform Twitter and shared the first pictures of Earth captured by the LI4 camera installed in Chandrayaan-2.

Chandrayaan-2 Earth image

In a series of tweets along with the images of Earth from space, ISRO said, “#ISRO First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander. Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT.” Isro subsequently tweeted more images of the Earth clicked at 17:29, 17:32, 17:34 and 17:37 UT.

And recently the fourth orbit raising activity for India’s moon spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 successfully performed at 3.27 p.m., the ISRO said. The Indian space agency said the orbit of the Chandrayaan-2 raised to 277×89,472 km by firing the onboard motors for 646 seconds. All spacecraft parameters are normal, it said. The fifth orbit raising manoeuvre scheduled between 2.30 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. on August 6. On July 22, Chandrayaan-2 was injected into an elliptical orbit by India’s heavy lift rocket GSLV Mk III. The spacecraft comprises three segments — the Orbiter (weighing 2,379 kg), the lander ‘Vikram’ (1,471 kg) and rover ‘Pragyan’ (27 kg).

Moon Image

And now the Indian space agency released the first Moon image shot by Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft. This picture is from a height of about 2,650 km from the Moon surface on August 21, 2019. “Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander. Taken at a height of about 2,650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019,” ISRO tweeted. “Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters identified in the picture,” ISRO said.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 23, 2019 4:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month

Editor's Pick

Google Chrome to get option for quieter notifications
News
Google Chrome to get option for quieter notifications
Vodafone brings back Rs 20 talk time plan for prepaid subscribers

News

Vodafone brings back Rs 20 talk time plan for prepaid subscribers

Motorola One Action vs Realme 5 Pro vs HTC Wildfire X: Compared

News

Motorola One Action vs Realme 5 Pro vs HTC Wildfire X: Compared

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 scores low on the iFixit repairability scale

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 scores low on the iFixit repairability scale

Samsung Galaxy A30s price revealed: Features, specs

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s price revealed: Features, specs

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin

Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations

LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14 laptops launched in India

Dell expands Vostro, XPS, Inspiron portfolio ahead of IFA 2019

Google Chrome to get option for quieter notifications

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin

News

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin
Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit

News

Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit
Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

News

Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO shares photos of the Earth captured by the spacecraft

News

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO shares photos of the Earth captured by the spacecraft
India's 'Bahubali' rocket lifts off with Chandrayaan-2: All you need to know

News

India's 'Bahubali' rocket lifts off with Chandrayaan-2: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A30s की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Chandrayaan-2 ने चांद की 2,650KM की दूरी से तस्वीर खींची, ISRO ने की शेयर

YouTube अपनी इस सर्विस को अगले महीने कर देगा बंद

Flipkart TV Days: Xiaomi, Vu, Thomson समेत इन पॉप्युलर ब्रांड्स के टीवी पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Vivo अपने Z-सीरीज के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन में दे सकता है 48MP का कैमरा

News

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin
News
ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin
Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations

News

Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations
LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14 laptops launched in India

News

LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14 laptops launched in India
Dell expands Vostro, XPS, Inspiron portfolio ahead of IFA 2019

News

Dell expands Vostro, XPS, Inspiron portfolio ahead of IFA 2019
Google Chrome to get option for quieter notifications

News

Google Chrome to get option for quieter notifications