ISRO Spy Satellite to launch on December 11; details

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket is all set to launch the country’s latest ISRO spy satellite RISAT-2BR1. ISRO revealed that the rocket will also carry nine foreign satellites with the spy satellite on December 11. As per Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the rocket numbered as PSLV-C48 will lift off at 3.25 p.m. ISRO also revealed that RISAT-2BR1 is a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg. The rocket will blast off from the first launch pad at Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh. It is set to place RISAT-2BR1 into an orbit of 576 km.

ISRO spy satellite RISAT-2BR1 details

The space agency clarified that the ISRO spy satellite will be operational for five years. Piggybacking on the Indian satellite would be nine foreign satellites. These include several satellites from the USA, Israel, Italy, and Japan. The United States will launch six satellites including four multi-mission Lemur satellites, one technology demonstration Tyvak-0129, and earth imaging 1HOPSAT. Israel will launch a remote sensing Duchifat-3, Italy will also launch a search and rescue Tyvak-0092 satellite. Japan will launch QPS-SAR, a radar imaging earth observation satellite. These international customer satellites are part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

According to the ISRO, the satellites will be carried by the PSLV-QL variant. The rocket will also have four strap-on motors and December 11 flight will be the second space trip for this variant. Just over 16 minutes into its flight, the rocket will sling ISRO Spy satellite RISAT-2BR1. A minute later the first of the nine customer satellites will eject in the space.

The flight will conclude in about 21 minutes when the last of the customer satellites are in the orbit. To date, the ISRO has put into orbit 310 foreign satellites. This number will jump to 319 after the success of the December 11 mission. This mission is likely to reinforce the expertise of ISRO in launching satellites successfully.

With inputs from IANS.