comscore ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite
  • Home
  • News
  • ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite; touches 310 foreign satellite launch-mark
News

ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite; touches 310 foreign satellite launch-mark

News

India has successfully put the Earth-imaging satellite in orbit while touching 310 foreign satellite launch mark.

  • Published: November 27, 2019 12:48 PM IST
Chandrayaan 2

(Photo credit: ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully placed its earth observation satellite, Cartosat-3, in orbit. It has also launched 13 American nanosatellites in a textbook style. In the process, India has launched a total of 310 foreign satellites till date for a fee.

What data will ISRO Cartosat-3 provide?

The Cartosat-3, India’s new earth observation satellite will send sharp clarity images for urban planning, rural resource more. It will also send images of coastal land use and land cover, infrastructure development, all of which will help in strategic and defence purposes. ISRO said that they will provide the required images to various agencies. It is for the user agency to decide on the image use. The images captured by the satellite can also be used for surveillance purposes, ISRO hasn’t said anything about it yet.

The satellite’s payload has the capability of taking sharp pictures with a ground resolution of 0.25 metre in Panchromatic and 1metre ground resolution. It can click photos with ground sample distance (GSD) in 4 Band Multispectral modes with a swath of 16 km, said ISRO.

ISRO prepares to launch Chandrayaan-3 mission by November 2020: Report

Also Read

ISRO prepares to launch Chandrayaan-3 mission by November 2020: Report

The Cartosat-3 has many new technologies and elements like highly agile structural platform, payload platform, higher rate data handling and transmission systems. It also has an advanced onboard computer and new power electronics, along with dual gimbal antenna.

“Extremely happy to declare PSLV-C47 precisely injected Cartosat-3 and 13 customer satellites in their desired orbit. Cartosat-3 is India’s highest resolution civilian spacecraft that ISRO has built so far,” ISRO Chairman K. Sivan said. He said ISRO has planned 13 missions during this fiscal — six launch vehicle missions and 7 satellite missions before March 2020.

Cartosat-3 satellite detailed

At about 9.28 a.m. the rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-XL (PSLV-XL) standing around 44.4 metres tall and weighing about 320 ton with a one-way ticket hurtled itself towards the skies ferrying Cartosat-3.

Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report

Also Read

Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report

Sharing the ride with Cartosat-3 were 13 nanosatellites from the USA.  An undisclosed fee will be paid to NewSpace India Ltd — the new commercial arm of ISRO. About 17 minutes into the flight the rocket ejected Cartosat-3 into an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. Soon after, the first of the American nanosatellites was put into orbit. The final nanosatellite was ejected into its intended orbit at about 27 minutes from the rocket’s lift-off.

According to ISRO, 12 of the US nanosatellites are named as FLOCK-4P are earth observation satellites and the 13th is called MESHBED, a communication test bed satellite.

With inputs from IANS. 

  • Published Date: November 27, 2019 12:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite
News
ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite
Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December

News

Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions

News

Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions

Infinix Band 5 with color display, IP67 water-proof rating launched: Check price, features

Wearables

Infinix Band 5 with color display, IP67 water-proof rating launched: Check price, features

Most Popular

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Tecno Spark Power with 6000mAh launched for Rs 8,499

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Cosmic Purple' color variant teased to launch in India

ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite

Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December

Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite

News

ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite
ISRO prepares to launch Chandrayaan-3 mission by November 2020

News

ISRO prepares to launch Chandrayaan-3 mission by November 2020
NASA joins ISRO's effort to establish communication with Vikram

News

NASA joins ISRO's effort to establish communication with Vikram
Water found on a potentially life-supporting planet

News

Water found on a potentially life-supporting planet
Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report

News

Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi MIUI 11.1 अपडेट में यूजर्स को मिलेगा अल्ट्रा बैटरी सेविंग मोड, सनलाइट मोड समेत ये नए फीचर्स

Tata Sky Plans 2019 : टाटा स्काई ने बंद किए एनुअल और सेमी एनुअल लॉन्ग टर्म प्लान्स

PSLV-C47 ने Cartosat-3 समेत 14 सेटेलाइट सफलतापूर्वक पृथ्वी की कक्षा में स्थापित किए : ISRO

Amazon Quiz Answers 27 November : पांच आसान सवालों का जवाब दें और जीतें Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K30 के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुए फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Tecno Spark Power with 6000mAh launched for Rs 8,499
News
Tecno Spark Power with 6000mAh launched for Rs 8,499
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Cosmic Purple' color variant teased to launch in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Cosmic Purple' color variant teased to launch in India
ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite

News

ISRO successfully launches Cartosat-3 Earth imaging satellite
Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December

News

Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December
Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions

News

Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions