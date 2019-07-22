comscore ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 launch today at 2:43PM: All you need to know
The launch time of ISRO's second Moon landing mission Chandrayaan-2 is 2:43PM. The GSLV-Mk III rocket with Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was originally scheduled for flight at 2:51AM on July 15.

  • Published: July 22, 2019 9:49 AM IST
Chandrayaan 2

(Photo credit: ISRO)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch Chandrayaan-2 today. The launch will begin at 2:43PM and you can also watch it live. The GSLV-Mk III rocket with Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was originally scheduled for flight at 2:51AM on July 15. However, the flight was called off after a technical snag was detected an hour prior to the rocket lift-off.

The ISRO later rectified the fault in its 44-meter Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III). Weighing about 640-tonne, the GSLV-Mk III rocket is nicknamed ‘Bahubali’ after the hero of a successful film of the same name. Just like the protagonist of the film lifted a heavy Lingam in one of its scenes, the rocket will carry the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

How to watch Chandrayaan-2 launch live

As mentioned above, the launch time of ISRO’s second Moon landing mission Chandrayaan-2 is 2:43PM. You can watch the launch of Chandrayaan-2 live on ISRO’s Twitter or Facebook page. Additionally, Doordashan will also be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel. Notably, it will begin at 2:10PM. You can watch the live stream below as we have embedded the link.

Besides, the countdown for Monday’s Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission launch that started at 6.43PM is progressing smoothly, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Sunday. The rocket and spacecraft’s systems will undergo checks and fuelling during the countdown. About 16-minutes into its flight, the Rs 375-crore GSLV-Mk III rocket is expected to sling the Rs 603-crore Chandrayaan-2 into its 170×40400-km orbit.

Furthermore, Chandrayaan-2 is a Rs 978 crore mission, which will make India the fourth country in the world to land and ride on the moon. In case you are not aware, Russia, the US and China are the first three nations that achieved this feat. Moreover, India’s Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft comprises of three segments. This includes an Orbiter (weighing 2,379kg, eight payloads), a lander-Vikram (1,471 kg, four payloads). The third one is rover Pragyan (27 kg, two payloads).

Separately, ISRO has sent up three GSLV-Mk III rockets so far. The first carried Crew Module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment in December 2014. The second and third GSLV-Mk III carried communication satellites GSAT-19 and GSAT-29 in February 2017 and November 2018 respectively. GSLV-Mk III will also be used for India’s manned space mission in 2022.

– With inputs from IANS

