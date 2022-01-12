comscore IT Ministry blocked 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channels for spreading fake news
News

IT Ministry suspends 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channel for spreading fake news

News

The IT Ministry has taken action against a game on 73 Twitter handles, 4 YouTube channels, and Instagram. They are accused of publishing inflammatory material related to fake cabinet meetings.

Twitter

The government is cautious about social media content, due to which continuous action is being taken against some channels and handles of social media platforms Twitter and YouTube. Recently, the IT Ministry has taken action against a game on 73 Twitter handles, 4 YouTube channels, and Instagram. They are accused of publishing inflammatory material related to fake cabinet meetings. The government has taken these steps after the complaint was filed by Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar. In December last year also, the government had ordered to block a large number of YouTube channels. Also Read - What is Wordle and how to play it?

Chandrashekhar said that the ‘fake and violent’ video has been in the public domain since December 2020. Responding to the request of the user, the Minister said that work is being started on it. He later said that the Task Force on Safe and Trusted Internet has worked out the matter. Also Read - Twitter starts testing TikTok-style tweet reactions, new composer bar

The report quoted sources as saying that these handles are linked to Pakistan. Also, information was given regarding this, and a complaint was lodged by Minister Chandrashekhar. Also Read - Sundar Pichai to Tim Cook: Here’s how much top tech CEOs earn in a month

He further informed, “Handles which were trying to share fake/inflammatory content on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram have been blocked.” He also said that as per the law, the owners of the accounts had been identified for action.

“Taskforce on Safe & Trusted Internet at @GoI_MeitY at work. Handles that tried to push fake/ inciting content on Twitter, YouTube, FB, Instagram have been blocked,” said Chandrasekhar.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry revealed that in coordination with intelligence agencies approx 20 YouTube channels and two websites have been ordered to block as they were spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news. The ministry issued two orders, one directing YouTube to block 20 channels and the second-order blocking two news websites.

Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister for Communications and IT recently said that content posted on social media platforms should be clearly defined. “The way content is created, the way content is consumed, the way the Internet is accessed. The languages in which the Internet is accessed, the machines, the modes in which the Internet is accessed, everything has changed. So, with these fundamental changes, we certainly need a fundamental rethink of the entire governance structure of the Internet,” he said.

  • Published Date: January 12, 2022 12:59 PM IST

