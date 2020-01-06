itel has launched a new entry-level phone in India, which is called itel A25. This smartphone comes with multi-language support, Dual 4G VoLTE, a compact screen, and more. It offers a total of two cameras, and even supports face unlock feature and Google Lens. itel A25 is priced at Rs 3,999 in India.

This entry-level device is available in three gradient tones, including Gradient Purple, Gradient Blue, and Gradient Sea Blue. The handset sports a 5.0-inch IPS HD display. It will ship with Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) OS. The handset is powered by a 1.4Ghz quad-core processor. The phone supports face unlock feature, and offers support for about 12 languages.

The itel A25 supports 4G VoLTE/ViLTE across all operator bands of India. There is a single 5-megapixel camera at the back of the phone. The company has also added a 2-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The brands asserts that the phone’s camera comes with smart recognition and HDR features. The device also comes equipped with Google Lens. Furthermore, itel A25 is fueled by a 3,020mAh. itel is selling its new mobile phone in 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage option. You can also expand the storage (up to 32GB) using a dedicated microSD card.

Commenting on the launch, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, itel Business Unit said, “The latest launch, itel A25 is a quintessence of magical features like multi-language support, face unlock, Google Lens and much more available at a budget-friendly price range of under 4k. We are sure that this powerful combination of features and innovations in itel A25 will extend our customers a very delightful experience and it’ll magically transform the sub 4k category. We are confident that this will be a game-changer for upgraders who are keen to move from feature phones to buying their first-ever smartphone.”