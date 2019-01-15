Itel A44 Air with 5.45-inch HD display, Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched at Rs 4,999

Transsion Holdings, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer that owns sub-brands like Tecno, Infinix, and Itel, has launched a new smartphone in India. Called Itel A44 Air, the entry-level smartphone is priced at Rs 4,999. It’s available in three colors – Blusher Gold, Elegant Blue, and Slate Gray – and will be available across the country through select retail stores.

As the price would have you believe, Itel A44 Air features modest hardware specifications. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz Spreadtrum SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, with support for microSD cards of up to 32GB in size. It features a 5.45-inch HD display, with a resolution of 480×960 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. However, there’s no notch. The smartphone runs Android Oreo (Go Edition), which should make it well-suited for basic usage.

For imaging, the A44 Air features a dual-lens camera primary camera setup, with a 5-megapixel sensor and a 0.08-megapixel sensor. There’s also a single-lens 2-megapixel sensor up front for selfies and video calls. The cameras even come with some AI-based enhancements. All standard connectivity options (e.g. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) are included in the mix, with a 2,400mAh battery rounding off the specifications sheet.

Commenting on the launch, Itel’s Head of Marketing Goldee Patnaik said, “The Itel A44 Air breaks through by encompassing full-screen display, AI dual cameras and face-unlock, all at a budget-friendly price. We are sure this powerful combination of features and innovations in Itel A44 Air will provide our customers with a very delightful experience.”