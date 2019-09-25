comscore itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999
  • Home
  • News
  • Itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999
News

Itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999

News

The itel A46 now comes with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage configuration. This variant can be purchased for Rs 4,999 in India.

  • Published: September 25, 2019 3:31 PM IST
Itel A46

Itel has launched a new variant of the itel A46 smartphone. Originally, the device was launched with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. Now, the handset is also available with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage configuration. Both the variants can be purchased for Rs 4,999 in the country. The budget phone maker is also offering a special HD sound quality Oraimo earphones with the phone. Itel claims that now the company has more than 5 crore consumers in India.

Itel A46 specifications, features

The Itel A46 comes with a 5.45-inch IPS full-screen display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. The phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage option. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot, so you can expand the internal storage by up to 128GB. The phone is available in Dark Water, Gradation Diamond Gray, Fiery Red, and Neon Watercolor finishes.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 vs Infinix Hot 8: Price in India, specifications, features compared

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 vs Infinix Hot 8: Price in India, specifications, features compared

In terms of camera department,  the handset features a dual rear camera setup. This system includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a VGA secondary sensor, aligned horizontally. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with soft flash support. The phone also offers support for Face Unlock, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 2,400mAh battery under the hood. This smartphone from Itel also reportedly comes with a screen guard and silicone case in the box.

Celebrating the success, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said, “India is a priority market for TRANSSION and 5 Crore + discerning customers in such a short span reinstates the trust and love of customers for brand Itel. Our approach of providing futuristic technology and magical product features in sub 5k category has made Itel the leader in this segment. We are celebrating this success by bringing in a festive special offer for customers on our most loved smartphone itel A46. A brand new Oraimo HD earphone along with free silicon back cover coming free with new Itel A46 2GB + 32GB would surely be a wonderful festive gift for customers and make their mobile experience superior.”

Itel A44 Air with 5.45-inch HD display, Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched at Rs 4,999

Also Read

Itel A44 Air with 5.45-inch HD display, Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched at Rs 4,999

Separately, earlier this year, Itel launched A44 Air smartphone, which is an entry-level device. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz Spreadtrum SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, with support for microSD cards of up to 32GB in size. It features a 5.45-inch HD display, with a resolution of 480 x 960 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. However, there’s no notch. It runs Android Oreo (Go Edition), which should make it well-suited for basic usage. It features a dual-lens camera primary camera setup as well.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 25, 2019 3:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Tecno Spark 4 with triple rear cameras launched in India
News
Tecno Spark 4 with triple rear cameras launched in India
Instagram for Android gets an AMOLED dark theme in alpha update

News

Instagram for Android gets an AMOLED dark theme in alpha update

Aadhaar linking with social media accounts needs a new law: Report

News

Aadhaar linking with social media accounts needs a new law: Report

Haier launches new range of 4K Smart AI-enabled Android LED TVs in India: Check details

Smart TVs

Haier launches new range of 4K Smart AI-enabled Android LED TVs in India: Check details

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 vs Infinix Hot 8

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 vs Infinix Hot 8

Most Popular

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999

Tecno Spark 4 with triple rear cameras launched in India

Instagram for Android gets an AMOLED dark theme in alpha update

Aadhaar linking with social media accounts needs a new law: Report

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 vs Infinix Hot 8

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999

News

Itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999
Itel A44 Air with Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched in India

News

Itel A44 Air with Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched in India
Itel A44 Power launched in India

News

Itel A44 Power launched in India
Itel to soon launch an Android Go device in India featuring dual cameras and full-screen display

News

Itel to soon launch an Android Go device in India featuring dual cameras and full-screen display
China-based Transsion now eying India smartphone market

News

China-based Transsion now eying India smartphone market

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 8 को कंपनी ने टीज, भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi ने Mi TV Pro Smart TV लाइनअप को किया लॉन्च, 8K प्लेबैक भी करेगा सपोर्ट

Samsung ने भारत में लॉन्च किए AKG ब्रांड के चार नए हेडफोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Tecno Spark 4 स्मार्टफोन 7999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Redmi 8A 6,499 रुपये में भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स


News

Itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999
News
Itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999
Tecno Spark 4 with triple rear cameras launched in India

News

Tecno Spark 4 with triple rear cameras launched in India
Instagram for Android gets an AMOLED dark theme in alpha update

News

Instagram for Android gets an AMOLED dark theme in alpha update
Aadhaar linking with social media accounts needs a new law: Report

News

Aadhaar linking with social media accounts needs a new law: Report
Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 vs Infinix Hot 8

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 vs Infinix Hot 8