Itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999

Itel has launched a new variant of the itel A46 smartphone. Originally, the device was launched with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. Now, the handset is also available with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage configuration. Both the variants can be purchased for Rs 4,999 in the country. The budget phone maker is also offering a special HD sound quality Oraimo earphones with the phone. Itel claims that now the company has more than 5 crore consumers in India.

Itel A46 specifications, features

The Itel A46 comes with a 5.45-inch IPS full-screen display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. The phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage option. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot, so you can expand the internal storage by up to 128GB. The phone is available in Dark Water, Gradation Diamond Gray, Fiery Red, and Neon Watercolor finishes.

In terms of camera department, the handset features a dual rear camera setup. This system includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a VGA secondary sensor, aligned horizontally. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with soft flash support. The phone also offers support for Face Unlock, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 2,400mAh battery under the hood. This smartphone from Itel also reportedly comes with a screen guard and silicone case in the box.

Celebrating the success, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said, “India is a priority market for TRANSSION and 5 Crore + discerning customers in such a short span reinstates the trust and love of customers for brand Itel. Our approach of providing futuristic technology and magical product features in sub 5k category has made Itel the leader in this segment. We are celebrating this success by bringing in a festive special offer for customers on our most loved smartphone itel A46. A brand new Oraimo HD earphone along with free silicon back cover coming free with new Itel A46 2GB + 32GB would surely be a wonderful festive gift for customers and make their mobile experience superior.”

Separately, earlier this year, Itel launched A44 Air smartphone, which is an entry-level device. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz Spreadtrum SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, with support for microSD cards of up to 32GB in size. It features a 5.45-inch HD display, with a resolution of 480 x 960 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. However, there’s no notch. It runs Android Oreo (Go Edition), which should make it well-suited for basic usage. It features a dual-lens camera primary camera setup as well.