itel A46 set to go on sale in India today, price starts from Rs 5,150

The itel A46 is all set to go on sale in India today. To recall, the device was launched back in September 2019. The sale will begin at 12:00PM today and you will be able to buy it via Amazon India website. The itel A46 was launched in India with a price label of Rs 4,999. But, the Amazon listing is showing Rs 5,150 price tag, which might be due to GST rate hike.

The company is offering the device in two variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB configuration. Currently, Amazon is only showing 2GB + 16GB variant sale details. The title A46 is an entry-level phone, which offers a compact screen, dual rear cameras and more. Read on to find out everything about the itel A46 phone.

Itel A46: Specifications, features

The Itel A46 comes with a 5.45-inch IPS full-screen display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. The phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage option. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot, so you can expand the internal storage by up to 128GB. The phone is available in four color options, including Dark Water, Gradation Diamond Gray, Fiery Red, and Neon Watercolor.

In terms of camera department, the handset features a dual rear camera setup. This system includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a VGA secondary sensor, aligned horizontally. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with soft flash support. The phone also offers support for Face Unlock, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 2,400mAh battery under the hood. This smartphone from Itel also reportedly comes with a screen guard and silicone case in the box.