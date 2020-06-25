comscore itel A46 set to go on sale in India today, price starts from Rs 5,150
  • Home
  • News
  • itel A46 set to go on sale in India today, price starts from Rs 5,150
News

itel A46 set to go on sale in India today, price starts from Rs 5,150

News

The itel A46 sale will begin at 12:00PM today and you will be able to buy it via Amazon India website. 

  • Updated: June 25, 2020 11:38 AM IST
Itel A46

The itel A46 is all set to go on sale in India today. To recall, the device was launched back in September 2019. The sale will begin at 12:00PM today and you will be able to buy it via Amazon India website. The itel A46 was launched in India with a price label of Rs 4,999. But, the Amazon listing is showing Rs 5,150 price tag, which might be due to GST rate hike.

The company is offering the device in two variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB configuration. Currently, Amazon is only showing 2GB + 16GB variant sale details. The title A46 is an entry-level phone, which offers a compact screen, dual rear cameras and more. Read on to find out everything about the itel A46 phone.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

Itel A46: Specifications, features

The Itel A46 comes with a 5.45-inch IPS full-screen display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. The phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage option. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot, so you can expand the internal storage by up to 128GB. The phone is available in four color options, including Dark Water, Gradation Diamond Gray, Fiery Red, and Neon Watercolor.

In terms of camera department, the handset features a dual rear camera setup. This system includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a VGA secondary sensor, aligned horizontally. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with soft flash support. The phone also offers support for Face Unlock, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 2,400mAh battery under the hood. This smartphone from Itel also reportedly comes with a screen guard and silicone case in the box.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 25, 2020 11:06 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 25, 2020 11:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India
Features
Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India
OnePlus 8 Series set to go on sale at 12PM; everything you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series set to go on sale at 12PM; everything you need to know

itel A46 set to go on sale in India today

News

itel A46 set to go on sale in India today

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord listed on Amazon India site

News

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord listed on Amazon India site

Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today

News

Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

OnePlus 8 Series set to go on sale at 12PM; everything you need to know

itel A46 set to go on sale in India today

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord listed on Amazon India site

Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today

Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Related Topics

Related Stories

itel A46 set to go on sale in India today

News

itel A46 set to go on sale in India today
Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Review

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions
itel Vision 1 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, features

News

itel Vision 1 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, features
itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

News

itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999
Itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999

News

Itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी यूजर्स के लिए अच्छी खबर, इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला एंड्रॉयड 10 अपडेट

Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च से पहले Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

OnePlus Z या OnePlus Nord अमेजन इंडिया पर हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आई ये अहम जानकारी

शाओमी के इस स्मार्टफोन को सबसे पहले मिला इंडियन नेविगेशन सिस्टम NavlC का सपोर्ट

Realme C3i फोन 5,000mAh बैटरी, 3 कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

OnePlus 8 Series set to go on sale at 12PM; everything you need to know
News
OnePlus 8 Series set to go on sale at 12PM; everything you need to know
itel A46 set to go on sale in India today

News

itel A46 set to go on sale in India today
OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord listed on Amazon India site

News

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord listed on Amazon India site
Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today

News

Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today
Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

News

Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers