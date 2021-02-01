iTel, a Transsion Holdings brand, has launched a new smartphone in the iTel A series for the Indian market dubbed the iTel A47. The smartphone falls in the entry-level price segment and comes with a number of features such as an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, and two kinds of biometric solutions. Also Read - Realme X7 to Poco M3: Smartphones launching in India this week

iTel A47 price, availability

The iTel A47 comes with a price tag of Rs 5,499 and will be available to buy, starting February 5 via the online portal Amazon India. It competes with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M01, which gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, a bigger 4,000mAh battery, and more features. Also Read - Mobile internet services to remain suspended in Delhi borders till February 2

The affordable smartphone comes in Cosmic Purple and Ice Lake Blue. Also Read - Taco Bell orders could give you free Xbox Series X with Game Pass Ultimate this February

iTel A47 features, specs

The iTel A47 comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS Full-Screen display, which is covered with a layer of 2.5D glass. It is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. It comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be further expanded up to an additional 32GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, the smartphone is home to dual rear cameras and a single front camera. The dual rear cameras are rated at 5-megapixel each with an LED flash, while the front camera also stands at 5-megapixel with soft flash. The device supports camera features such as AI camera capabilities, smart recognition, portrait mode, and beauty mode.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “Continuing with democratizing technology for masses for weaving them with ‘Digital India’ journey, our strategic partnership with Amazon will make A47 available at consumer’s doorstep.”

The iTel A47 is backed by a 3,020mAh battery and runs Android 9.0 Pie (Android Go Edition), which is a toned-down version of the Google OS for entry-level smartphones.

Additionally, the smartphone comes with dual biometrics, which includes both a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition.