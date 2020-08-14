itel Vision 1 3GB RAM variant launched on Flipkart, sale on August 18

Transsion Holdings smartphone brand, itel, has launched a new 3GB RAM variant of the itel Vision 1 in India. The itel Vision 1 3GB has been listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 6,999. Earlier in February, the company had launched its 2GB RAM variant only for Rs 5,499. Also Read - Realme C12 display, chipset, camera details confirmed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

Apart from the bumped up 3GB RAM, there is no difference in the new itel Vision 1 from the one launched in February. You’ll be able to buy it from Flipkart and the first flash sale is scheduled for August 18 at 12 noon. Here are the full specifications and features. Also Read - Samsung claims Galaxy Note 20 pre-booking notifications hit 5 lakh in India

Features, specifications

The Vision 1 sports a 6.088-inch HD+ IPS 2.5D curved display with a waterdrop notch, and 500nits brightness. It has 19:5:9 aspect ratio as well as a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The phone comes with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. The phone features AI-powered dual rear cameras.

The rear camera setup includes an 8-megapixel sensor and a 0.08-megapixel camera. There is also dual security features, including a multi-functional fingerprint sensor and face unlock. This itel device also supports dual active 4G VoLTE and VoWifi.

The smartphone’s camera supports AI beauty mode, portrait mode, and HDR. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with AI beauty mode. It ships with Android Pie 9 OS. The itel Vision 1 packs an octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. The company claims that the handset can provide 820 hours standby, 24 hours’ of average usage, 45 hours of playing music, 8 hours of playing video and 7 hours of gaming.