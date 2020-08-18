itel Vision 1 new 3GB RAM variant first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Transsion Holdings smartphone brand, itel, last week launched a new 3GB RAM variant of the itel Vision 1 in India. The itel Vision 1 3GB has been priced at Rs 6,999. It will be available starting today, and the first flash sale on Flipkart will take place at 12:00PM (12 noon). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

Earlier, the Chinese company had launched the Vision 1 in single 2GB RAM variant only. It is already available at Rs 5,499. Apart from the bumped up 3GB RAM, there is no difference in the new Vision 1 from the one launched in February. Here are the full specifications and features. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

Also Read - Flipkart: E-Commerce booms in pandemic-struck India, including Tier 2, 3 cities

Features, specifications

The itel Vision 1 sports a 6.088-inch HD+ IPS 2.5D curved display with a waterdrop notch, and 500nits brightness. It has 19:5:9 aspect ratio as well as a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The phone comes with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. The phone features AI-powered dual rear cameras.

The rear camera setup includes an 8-megapixel sensor and a 0.08-megapixel camera. There is also dual security features, including a multi-functional fingerprint sensor and face unlock. The device supports dual active 4G VoLTE and VoWifi too.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The smartphone’s camera supports AI beauty mode, portrait mode, and HDR. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with AI beauty mode. It ships with Android Pie 9 OS. The itel Vision 1 packs an octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. The company claims that the handset battery can provide 820 hours standby, 24 hours’ of average usage, 45 hours of playing music, 8 hours of playing video and 7 hours of gaming.