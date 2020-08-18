comscore itel Vision 1 new 3GB RAM variant first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
itel Vision 1 new 3GB RAM variant first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Earlier, itel Vision 1 was only launched in 2GB RAM variant, which is already available at Rs 5,499.

  Published: August 18, 2020 10:14 AM IST
Transsion Holdings smartphone brand, itel, last week launched a new 3GB RAM variant of the itel Vision 1 in India. The itel Vision 1 3GB has been priced at Rs 6,999. It will be available starting today, and the first flash sale on Flipkart will take place at 12:00PM (12 noon). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

Earlier, the Chinese company had launched the Vision 1 in single 2GB RAM variant only. It is already available at Rs 5,499. Apart from the bumped up 3GB RAM, there is no difference in the new Vision 1 from the one launched in February. Here are the full specifications and features. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

itel Vision 1 Also Read - Flipkart: E-Commerce booms in pandemic-struck India, including Tier 2, 3 cities

Features, specifications

The itel Vision 1 sports a 6.088-inch HD+ IPS 2.5D curved display with a waterdrop notch, and 500nits brightness. It has 19:5:9 aspect ratio as well as a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The phone comes with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. The phone features AI-powered dual rear cameras.

The rear camera setup includes an 8-megapixel sensor and a 0.08-megapixel camera. There is also dual security features, including a multi-functional fingerprint sensor and face unlock. The device supports dual active 4G VoLTE and VoWifi too.

The smartphone’s camera supports AI beauty mode, portrait mode, and HDR. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with AI beauty mode. It ships with Android Pie 9 OS. The itel Vision 1 packs an octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. The company claims that the handset battery can provide 820 hours standby, 24 hours’ of average usage, 45 hours of playing music, 8 hours of playing video and 7 hours of gaming.

  Published Date: August 18, 2020 10:14 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

itel Vision 1 के 3GB रैम वेरिएंट की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

सैमसंग का सस्ते Galaxy M01 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Infinix Smart 4 Plus की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी फोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro की सेल आज, जानें कितने में मिल रहा है दमदार परफॉर्मेंस वाला स्मार्टफोन

Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 4GB रैम, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी से देगा Xiaomi को टक्कर

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Best Sellers