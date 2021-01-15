iTel has launched a new smartphone in its Vision series, the iTel Vision 1 Pro in India. The smartphone falls in the affordable price range and is a part of the Android Go initiative by Google coming with Android 10 Go Edition. Read on to know more about the new iTel smartphone. Also Read - itel Vision 1 new 3GB RAM variant first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

iTel Vision 1 Pro Price, Availability

The iTel Vision 1 Pro is priced at Rs. 6,599 and competes with the likes of the Micromax 1B and the Lava Z2 falling in the same price range. It comes in Aurora Blue and Ocean Blue color options.

However, there is no word on the availability details at the time of writing.

iTel Vision 1 Pro Features, Specs

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by a quad-core processor. However, there is no word on which processor it is. The phone comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, it gets three rear cameras. There is the presence of an 8-megapixel primary camera and two VGA sensors. The front camera stands at 5-megapixel.

The iTel Vision 1 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide 24 hours of average usage, 35 hours of playing music, 7 hours of playing video, and 6 hours of gaming. It runs Android 10 Go Edition, which is a toned-down variant of Android 10.

Additionally, the Vision 1 Pro comes with support for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and the Face Unlock feature.