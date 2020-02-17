comscore itel Vision 1 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, features
itel Vision 1 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, features

The itel Vision 1 smartphone has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 5,499. The company is also selling a free pair of itel Bluetooth wireless headset worth Rs 799. Buyers can also get an i

itel Vision 1

The itel Vision 1 smartphone has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 5,499. The company is also selling a free pair of itel Bluetooth wireless headset worth Rs 799. Buyers can also get an instant cashback offer of Rs 2,200 and 25GB additional data from Reliance Jio. Some of the key features of the itel Vision 1 are 6.088-inch notched display, 4,000mAh battery and more.

itel Vision 1 features, specifications

The itel Vision 1 sports a 6.088-inch HD+ IPS 2.5D curved display with a waterdrop notch, and 500nits brightness. It has 19:5:9 aspect ratio as well as a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. The phone features AI-powered dual rear cameras.

The rear camera setup includes an 8-megapixel sensor and a 0.08-megapixel camera. There is also dual security features, including a multifunctional fingerprint sensor and face unlock. The device supports dual active 4G VoLTE and VoWifi too. The company claims that the itel Vision 1 can provide 820 hours standby, 24 hours’ of average usage, 45 hours of playing music, 8 hours of playing video and 7 hours of gaming.

The smartphone’s camera supports AI beauty mode, portrait mode, and HDR. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with AI beauty mode. It ships with Android Pie 9 OS. The itel Vision 1 packs an octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz.

“Since the brand launch in India in 2016, itel has come a long way and has established itself as the leader in less than 5K segment as per Q3 and Q4 Counterpoint Reports of 2019. This remarkable success in a short span is a testimony of itel’s magical product portfolio, that is based on the needs and demands of customers, backed by extensive market research,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion Holdings India, said in a statement.

“itel is driving a fresh wave of technological innovations for Bharat and today’s launch will be a game-changer in the industry. Vision 1 comes with cutting edge features and trendy technology to give superior mobile experience to customers,” Talapatra said.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: February 17, 2020 3:33 PM IST

