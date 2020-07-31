itel Wireless EarPods ITW-60 launched in India at Rs 1,699

Transsion Holdings’ itel smartphone brand has launched its first True Wireless Earpods ITW-60 in India. The itel TWS Earpods are quite affordable at Rs 1,699. These directly compete with Realme Buds Q and Redmi Earbuds S in the sub-2K price segment. The good part is itel is offering a 12 months’ of warranty on itel Wireless Earpods. Also Read - OnePlus once again leading premium smartphone segment in India, Samsung comes second

“With the launch of itel’s first true wireless Earpods ITW-60 in India, we are further strengthening our Smart Gadgets’ portfolio that is designed to offer a superior mobile experience for our customers. With performance and quality at its core, the new itel Earpods come equipped with the impressive audio quality and wireless experience, making it all set to disrupt the TWS category. With the growing demand for high-quality and affordable portable audio products, India has proven to be one of the crucial markets for itel with its existing loyal consumers base,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India. Also Read - Xiaomi is working on its own Redmi Smartwatch, could launch soon

Just like many other wireless EarPods, these itel ITW-60 True Wireless Earpods also copy design from Apple’s AirPods. The Chinese company says that these are ergonomically designed to give a comfortable fit and has excellent auditory capabilities. These come packed with 13 mm sound drivers with claims of deep low-end sound, lush mids and crystal-clear treble. It packs concealed sensor in both the earbuds, which allows the user to answer the calls, and adjust the music. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus will allow custom GPU software configurations via Game Turbo feature

The itel Wireless Earpods feature a tiny battery of 35mAh that is claimed to deliver 2.5 hours of music playtime and 3 hours of talk time in a single charge. The Apple AirPods like charging case is also provided with it, which packs a 500mAh battery to ensureup to six multiple charges and up to 35 hours of standby time.

Itel Earpods comes with USB Type-C charging. It features Bluetooth version V5.0 which helps them pair instantly via pop-up pairing with the nearby devices. It also features low audio latency that ensures perfect sync between the audio and video.