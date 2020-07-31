comscore itel Wireless EarPods ITW-60 launched in India at Rs 1,699
  • Home
  • News
  • itel Wireless EarPods ITW-60 launched in India at Rs 1,699
News

itel Wireless EarPods ITW-60 launched in India at Rs 1,699

News

The itel TWS Earpods are quite affordable at Rs 1,699. These directly compete with Realme Buds Q and Redmi Earbuds S in the sub-2K price segment.

  • Published: July 31, 2020 8:01 PM IST
itel-wireless-earpods-itw-60-india

Transsion Holdings’ itel smartphone brand has launched its first True Wireless Earpods ITW-60 in India. The itel TWS Earpods are quite affordable at Rs 1,699. These directly compete with Realme Buds Q and Redmi Earbuds S in the sub-2K price segment. The good part is itel is offering a 12 months’ of warranty on itel Wireless Earpods. Also Read - OnePlus once again leading premium smartphone segment in India, Samsung comes second

“With the launch of itel’s first true wireless Earpods ITW-60 in India, we are further strengthening our Smart Gadgets’ portfolio that is designed to offer a superior mobile experience for our customers. With performance and quality at its core, the new itel Earpods come equipped with the impressive audio quality and wireless experience, making it all set to disrupt the TWS category. With the growing demand for high-quality and affordable portable audio products, India has proven to be one of the crucial markets for itel with its existing loyal consumers base,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India. Also Read - Xiaomi is working on its own Redmi Smartwatch, could launch soon

Just like many other wireless EarPods, these itel ITW-60 True Wireless Earpods also copy design from Apple’s AirPods. The Chinese company says that these are ergonomically designed to give a comfortable fit and has excellent auditory capabilities. These come packed with 13 mm sound drivers with claims of deep low-end sound, lush mids and crystal-clear treble. It packs concealed sensor in both the earbuds, which allows the user to answer the calls, and adjust the music. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus will allow custom GPU software configurations via Game Turbo feature

The itel Wireless Earpods feature a tiny battery of 35mAh that is claimed to deliver 2.5 hours of music playtime and 3 hours of talk time in a single charge. The Apple AirPods like charging case is also provided with it, which packs a 500mAh battery to ensureup to six multiple charges and up to 35 hours of standby time.

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

Itel Earpods comes with USB Type-C charging. It features Bluetooth version V5.0 which helps them pair instantly via pop-up pairing with the nearby devices. It also features low audio latency that ensures perfect sync between the audio and video.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 31, 2020 8:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

itel Wireless EarPods ITW-60 launched in India at Rs 1,699
News
itel Wireless EarPods ITW-60 launched in India at Rs 1,699
Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds

News

OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds

Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

News

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

itel Wireless EarPods ITW-60 launched in India at Rs 1,699

OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds

Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Related Topics

Related Stories

itel Wireless EarPods ITW-60 launched in India at Rs 1,699

News

itel Wireless EarPods ITW-60 launched in India at Rs 1,699
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

News

OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India
Xiaomi's Redmi Smartwatch could launch soon; check details

Wearables

Xiaomi's Redmi Smartwatch could launch soon; check details
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus new Game Turbo feature leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo S7 का डिजाइन लॉन्चिंग से पहले आया सामने, मिलेगा 44MP का डुअल फ्रंट कैमरा

itel ने भारत में 1699 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च किए वायरलेस ईयरबड्स ITW-60

Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 हो सकते हैं IFA 2020 में लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Honor ने दो सस्ते स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च किए, 6,499 रुपये है शुरुआती कीमत

Honor MagicBook 15 नोटबुक फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर और वेबकैम के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

itel Wireless EarPods ITW-60 launched in India at Rs 1,699
News
itel Wireless EarPods ITW-60 launched in India at Rs 1,699
OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds

News

OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds
Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs

News

Tecno Spark 6 Air launched in India with entry-level specs
TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

News

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years
OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

News

OnePlus leads premium smartphone segment in India

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers