ITR e-filing 2.0 portal launched, now live for all: How to use new Income Tax e-filing website

The Income Tax Department has launched a new ITR e-filing 2.0 portal for all the taxpayers out there. You can head over to the new portal at https://www.incometax.gov.in/ and do the required e-filing as required.

The new portal, as the IT department claims, is user friendly and offers better features when compared to the old ITR website. The new portal should make your life and e-filing easy for you.

ITR e-filing 2.0 portal launched

The new ITR 2.0 portal offers several important services including e-verify, link Aadhaar with PAN, epay tax, verify PAN, and much more. The officials announced the launch of the new ITR website a few weeks ago. The old website was down from June 1 to June 6 and that’s due to the launch of the new ITR portal 2.0.

The new e-filing 2.0 website lets users file their ITR at the ease of their home, without any hassle. All the key options are available right at the top of the homescreen so you don’t need to search for the services like before.

The website looks clean and not clumsy like before. The new website also makes it easy to update your profile. The option is available right on the homescreen, and you surely can’t miss it. With new ITR 2.0 website, the Income Tax department wants to better connect with taxpayers and know and solve their problems quickly. If you have an issue, the new portal provides a space right at the homescreen to submit the problem you are facing and the concerned team with get in touch.

e-Filing ITR also gets much easier than ever before. The option is available right on the homescreen. Just click on the “File your ITR” option in blue, fill the required details and you’re done.

To know the features that the new ITR 2.0 website offers, read here.

So, from now on to file ITR head to the new Income Tax website and not the old one. The old website is available with a banner of the new portal launch on top to driver users to ITR e-filing 2.0 portal.