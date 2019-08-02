The Income Tax department has launched a ‘lite’ e-filing facility, which taxpayers can use for easy and quick filing of returns. The facility was operationalized on the official portal of the department. “The Income Tax department is launching ‘e-Filing Lite’, a lighter version of e-Filing portal with a focus on filing of Income Tax Return (ITR) by the taxpayers,” the department said.

“The same can be accessed by clicking ‘e-Filing Lite’ button on the home page. The current e-Filing portal having all the services can be accessed by clicking on ‘Portal Login’ button,” it added. A senior official said a new tab for ‘lite’ was provided on the web portal and once registered taxpayers log in their page. They will only be provided essential links that enable e-filing of ITRs and Form 26AS (for tax deducted at source credit). Taxpayers can download pre-filled or XML forms and view their past filed returns, among others.

Other regular tabs like e-proceeding, e-nivaran, compliance, worklist and profile setting were taken off from the ‘lite version.’ But retained in the standard version of e-filing facility, he said. The ‘lite’ version is aimed to enable easy and quick income tax return filing by all categories of taxpayers, the official said.

Do note that the new Lite version of e-Filing portal will give you access to only a few sections. This includes Dashboard, My Account and E-File sections. Furthermore, under My Account section, one will find only Form 26AS, Pre-filled returns and download of XML version of old returns. Also, users will not find tax credit mismatch and verification links. So, with the Lite version, you only be allowed to e-filing.

Notably, with the Lite version, filing of ITR will now be quicker if you already have got all the details including personal details saved in the system. Besides, on July 23, the due date for filing income tax returns was extended for the financial year 2018-19. The government extended the date by a month, which is now till August 31. “Accordingly the IT return preparation software are modified to update the 234A interest calculation along with certain other minor corrections and the same is available for download.” the department stated.

– With inputs from PTI