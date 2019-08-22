It's official: Android Q is Android 10, Google drops dessert naming forever

Google has revealed the official name of its next version of Android OS, and it’s called the “Android 10“. In the last 10 years, Google has followed dessert naming convention for the Android releases. This year, in the subsequent alphabet progression, Google had codenamed the next version as the Android Q. And honestly, it was a little tough to keep a relatable dessert name for the letter ‘Q’, which also has a global appeal. Even Google thinks same, although the company in its announcement said there were many tempting ‘Q’ desserts out there, but it needed simpler name for the global community.

“We think this change helps make release names simpler and more intuitive for our global community. And while there were many tempting ‘Q’ desserts out there, we think that at version 10 and 2.5 billion active devices, it was time to make this change,” noted Sameer Samat, VP of Product Management, Android in blog on Thursday.

Google says that as a global operating system, Android names are required to be ‘clear and relatable’ for everyone in the world. Hence going forward, the company will simply use the version number for next upgrades of Android. After the Android 10, you’ll see Android 11, Android 12, Android 13 and so on.

“First, we’re changing the way we name our releases. Our engineering team has always used internal code names for each version, based off of tasty treats, or desserts, in alphabetical order. This naming tradition has become a fun part of the release each year externally, too. But we’ve heard feedback over the years that the names weren’t always understood by everyone in the global community,” added Samat.

Not just the name, Google has also refreshed look for Android brand. After 2014 look revision for Android, Google with Android 10 has introduced a more modern, accessible look.

Android new logo with robot

The Android brand has evolved over time since 2009. In the new design, Google says the logo draws inspiration from the most recognizable non-human member of the community, the Android robot. Google has also changed the logo from green to black. It says that the small change is because “green was hard to read, especially for people with visual impairments.”