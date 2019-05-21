comscore
News

It's up to government to take a call on Huawei issue: Trai

News

Last week, the Trump administration had placed Huawei and its affiliates on a blacklist, a move that essentially bans the Chinese firm from purchasing parts and components from American companies without the US government approval.

  Published: May 21, 2019 10:45 AM IST
Huawei Stock Photo

Telecom regulator Trai Monday said the issue of whether India needs to take a stand on Huawei is a “larger question” and that it is up to the government to take a call on the matter. Last week, the Trump administration had placed Huawei and its affiliates on a blacklist, a move that essentially bans the Chinese firm from purchasing parts and components from American companies without the US government approval.

Replying to a query on whether India needs to take a position on Huawei also, Trai Chairman R S Sharma told reporters, “This is a larger question and the government will have to take a call.” He did not comment further on the matter.

Meanwhile, Huawei has said it will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to its existing smartphones and tablets, even as the future road map of products remains uncertain after the cancellation of its Android licence. Tech giant Google is said to be ending transfer of hardware, software and technical services to Huawei amid the ongoing trade war between the US and China. 

“Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally. We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally,” it added.

  • Published Date: May 21, 2019 10:45 AM IST

