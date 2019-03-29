ixigo 6th most downloaded travel app globally

India’s leading travel platform ixigo is the second most downloaded travel app in India and the sixth most downloaded travel app in the world on Google Play Store, the company said on Thursday. As per Sensor Tower’s November 2018 data report, “ixigo trains” app secured the sixth position on the global top 10 list of most downloaded apps in the travel segment, just behind Uber, Grab and Google Earth.

“Where is my Train” app developed by Bengaluru-based Google-acquired Sigmoid Labs topped the list of most downloaded travel apps in India. With nearly 30 million monthly active users and 120 million app downloads, ixigo touched 1.2 million passenger bookings per month for flights, hotels, buses and trains, the company said in a statement.

“Nearly half of the smartphone population in many tier-2 towns, such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna and Indore, now use ixigo for all their travel requirements,” said Aloke Bajpai, Co-Founder and CEO, ixigo. Previously, the company had introduced several Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data and Augmented Reality (AR) tools like multi-lingual voice-based travel assistant TARA. The company also launched an offline feature for passengers to let them check live running status of trains without having to be connected to the Internet.