Jabra Elite 75t, the new premium true wireless earbuds, has been launched in India. The true wireless earbuds were first introduced at IFA 2019 in September. After initial roll out in western markets, the earbuds is being launched in India as well. With Elite 75t, Jabra is competing with the likes of AirPods Pro and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless in the premium end of the segment. The timing of the launch could not have been any better. It arrives on the day Realme introduces its budget true wireless earbuds called Realme Buds Air.

Jabra Elite 75t: Price in India, Features

Jabra Elite 75t comes at the same price that Elite 65t launched last year. The Elite 75t will be available starting December 27, 2019 at Rs 15,999. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart and Jabra authorized resellers. The earbuds are being offered in titanium black and gold beige color options. Ahead of the launch, Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India & SAARC told BGR India that these earbuds stand for premium comfort and superior battery life.

We called Jabra Elite 65t as the best true wireless earbuds for most users in our review last year. With Elite 75t, the company is trying to make an even better offering. The big change being that Elite 75t comes with a smaller, compact earbud shape for comfort and secure fit. While it is smaller in form factor, the earbuds come with up to 7.5 hours of battery life. With the case, the battery life can be extended up to 28 hours. It also supports fast charging via USB Type-C port but lacks wireless charging.

With the Elite 75t, Jabra is promising premium sound and there are also four microphones for improved calling experience. They also leverage low power platform and connectivity technology from GN Hearing. Users also have the option to tune the performance further using Jabra Sound+ app. There is also passive noise cancellation and option to connect to Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. These earbuds are IP55 rated and come with a two year warranty against dust and water.