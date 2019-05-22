comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Jabra Elite 85h wireless noise cancelling headphones with 36 hour battery life launched: Price, features
News

Jabra Elite 85h wireless noise cancelling headphones with 36 hour battery life launched: Price, features

News

Jabra Elite 85h is a premium wireless noise cancelling headphones that takes on Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose QC 35 II.

  • Published: May 22, 2019 2:36 PM IST
Jabra Elite 85h Review 1

Credit: Rehan Hooda

Jabra has launched Elite 85h, its challenger in the wireless over the ear noise cancellation headphone market. The Danish company is the only brand that offers only wireless headphones and with Elite 85h, it is making a play for the premium end of the consumer wireless headphone market. While it has catered to audio segments aimed at consumers across price segments in the past, the Elite 85h comes to take on Bose QC 35 I,I and Sony WH-1000XM3, the two most popular headphones in the wireless noise cancelling category.

The Elite 85h is a big headphone, which confirms its over the ear attributes and comes in black, blue and beige colors. The headphone uses premium materials for its build and even uses woven fabric for the outer layer. While Sony relies on touch gestures on the ear cup for actions like play/pause music, the Elite 85h sticks with traditional buttons located on the right side of the headphone to achieve those actions. For noise cancellation, Jabra equipped the Elite 85h with a total of eight microphones. There are three on the exterior of each ear cup and one each on the inside of the device.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Review: The peak wireless experience

Also Read

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Review: The peak wireless experience

Jabra says these microphones are capable of blocking noise and users have an option to choose between enabling or disabling active noise cancellation or activate hear-through, which allows you to listen to Ambient sound through the headphones. The Jabra Elite 85h is priced at Rs 28,999, which makes it direct competitor to Sony and Bose’s excellent headphones. The Jabra Elite 85h connects to Android or iOS device via Sound+ app, and users have the option to tweak the audio playback using equalizer.

Jabra, which is owned by GN Group, makes audio gear for commercial, business and hearing aid segment. With the Elite 85h, it is embedding those technologies into its premium wireless headphones. The Sound+ app uses the microphone on Jabra Elite 85h to recognize the sound around you and then creates moments like public, private and commute. The headphones are also rain and splash resistant but does not come with official IP rating.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

One of the major selling points of the Jabra Elite 85h is the 36 hour battery life with Active Noise Cancellation enabled all the time. It also adds 5 hours of playback time in just 15 minutes of charging via USB Type-C port. It has a dedicated button to activate voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri depending on device. The Jabra Elite 85h comes with two years warranty and will be available from Amazon India starting May 25, 2019. Stay tuned for our full review.

  • Published Date: May 22, 2019 2:36 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs
News
Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs
Jabra Elite 85h launched in India

News

Jabra Elite 85h launched in India

Paytm Postpaid: All you need to know

How To

Paytm Postpaid: All you need to know

Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store

News

Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store

Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Android Q beta program

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Android Q beta program

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 3.2 Review

Canon EOS RP Review

Millions of Instagram users' data leaked, company probing

Gym trainer killing: TikTok popularity may be the motive

Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs

Jabra Elite 85h launched in India

Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jabra Elite 85h launched in India

News

Jabra Elite 85h launched in India
Jabra Elite 65t wireless Amazon India lightning deal

Deals

Jabra Elite 65t wireless Amazon India lightning deal
Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review
Sony WH-CH700N Review

Review

Sony WH-CH700N Review
Sony WH-1000XM3 vs Bose QC35ii: The best active ANC headphones compared

News

Sony WH-1000XM3 vs Bose QC35ii: The best active ANC headphones compared

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A70 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, कैमरा हुआ पहले से बेहतर

इस सभी परेशानियों से जूझ रहे हैं Google Pixel 3a और Pixel 3a XL यूजर्स, 2 हफ्ते पहले हुए थे लॉन्च

Google ने Huawei Mate 20 Pro स्मार्टफोन को Android Q beta प्रोग्राम से किया बाहर

PUBG Mobile में इन लोकेशन पर देखने को मिल रहे हैं Godzilla मूवी के Monsters

Tata Sky ने लॉन्च किए 49 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत के साथ चार नए पैक

News

Millions of Instagram users' data leaked, company probing
News
Millions of Instagram users' data leaked, company probing
Gym trainer killing: TikTok popularity may be the motive

News

Gym trainer killing: TikTok popularity may be the motive
Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs

News

Tata Sky launches 4 new Broadcaster packs
Jabra Elite 85h launched in India

News

Jabra Elite 85h launched in India
Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

News

Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10