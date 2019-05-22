Jabra Elite 85h wireless noise cancelling headphones with 36 hour battery life launched: Price, features

Jabra has launched Elite 85h, its challenger in the wireless over the ear noise cancellation headphone market. The Danish company is the only brand that offers only wireless headphones and with Elite 85h, it is making a play for the premium end of the consumer wireless headphone market. While it has catered to audio segments aimed at consumers across price segments in the past, the Elite 85h comes to take on Bose QC 35 I,I and Sony WH-1000XM3, the two most popular headphones in the wireless noise cancelling category.

The Elite 85h is a big headphone, which confirms its over the ear attributes and comes in black, blue and beige colors. The headphone uses premium materials for its build and even uses woven fabric for the outer layer. While Sony relies on touch gestures on the ear cup for actions like play/pause music, the Elite 85h sticks with traditional buttons located on the right side of the headphone to achieve those actions. For noise cancellation, Jabra equipped the Elite 85h with a total of eight microphones. There are three on the exterior of each ear cup and one each on the inside of the device.

Jabra says these microphones are capable of blocking noise and users have an option to choose between enabling or disabling active noise cancellation or activate hear-through, which allows you to listen to Ambient sound through the headphones. The Jabra Elite 85h is priced at Rs 28,999, which makes it direct competitor to Sony and Bose’s excellent headphones. The Jabra Elite 85h connects to Android or iOS device via Sound+ app, and users have the option to tweak the audio playback using equalizer.

Jabra, which is owned by GN Group, makes audio gear for commercial, business and hearing aid segment. With the Elite 85h, it is embedding those technologies into its premium wireless headphones. The Sound+ app uses the microphone on Jabra Elite 85h to recognize the sound around you and then creates moments like public, private and commute. The headphones are also rain and splash resistant but does not come with official IP rating.

One of the major selling points of the Jabra Elite 85h is the 36 hour battery life with Active Noise Cancellation enabled all the time. It also adds 5 hours of playback time in just 15 minutes of charging via USB Type-C port. It has a dedicated button to activate voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri depending on device. The Jabra Elite 85h comes with two years warranty and will be available from Amazon India starting May 25, 2019. Stay tuned for our full review.