Audio brand Jabra recently launched the Jabra Elite Active 75T earbuds. The truly wireless earbuds from the brand are sequels to the Jabra Elite 75T earbuds. The earbuds are now optimized for work-out and fitness enthusiasts. The brand claims that the earbuds still pack in the same sound and call quality that you could experience on the Elite 75t.

The new Jabra Elite Active 75t is 22 percent smaller than its predecessor, the Elite Active 65T. The buds are now coated with a durable layer and provide an optimized grip. The earbuds are also dust and sweat resistant now. Jabra claims that the battery life on the Active 75t is 89 percent better than the 65t and can last for up to 28 hours. Further, the new earbuds also improve the IP rating from IP56 to IP57.

Jabra also implements improved noise isolation on the Elite Active 75t. The brand claims the design and shape is the result of thousands of ear measurement tests and scans. The new design can reportedly provide great noise isolation. However, in environments where you would like to be aware of the surroundings, you can switch to the HearThrough mode.

Jabra also brings the MySound feature to the Elite Active 75t. MySound enables users to optimize their audio experience based on their personal hearing profile. It requires users to utilize the Jabra Sound+ app where they will take a test comprising a series of beeps.

“Jabra Elite Active 75t is our most optimal true wireless earbuds yet and we are proud to be launching it in the India market. Specifically designed for an active lifestyle, the Elite Active 75t is a testament to Jabra’s engineering expertise, with its enhanced comfort, first-class noise isolation, and great sound quality. We are committed to taking audio to the next level and creating the best user experience,” said Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India, and SAARC at Jabra.

The earbuds are priced at Rs 16,999 and will be available at Amazon starting March 11, 2020. It will be available at Croma, Flipkart and other authorized retailers from the third week of April. The earbuds will be available in six colors. These are Navy, Copper Black (Amazon exclusive), Titanium Black, Grey, Sienna & Mint.