comscore Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India for Rs 16,999 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India with IP57 protection; Price, features
News

Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India with IP57 protection; Price, features

News

Jabra recently launched the Elite Active 75t in India for Rs 16,999 with a bunch of features along with a smaller size and improved battery life.

  • Published: March 6, 2020 4:11 PM IST
Jabra Elite Active 75t Grey Contextual

Audio brand Jabra recently launched the Jabra Elite Active 75T earbuds. The truly wireless earbuds from the brand are sequels to the Jabra Elite 75T earbuds. The earbuds are now optimized for work-out and fitness enthusiasts. The brand claims that the earbuds still pack in the same sound and call quality that you could experience on the Elite 75t.

Related Stories


The new Jabra Elite Active 75t is 22 percent smaller than its predecessor, the Elite Active 65T. The buds are now coated with a durable layer and provide an optimized grip. The earbuds are also dust and sweat resistant now. Jabra claims that the battery life on the Active 75t is 89 percent better than the 65t and can last for up to 28 hours. Further, the new earbuds also improve the IP rating from IP56 to IP57.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

Jabra also implements improved noise isolation on the Elite Active 75t. The brand claims the design and shape is the result of thousands of ear measurement tests and scans. The new design can reportedly provide great noise isolation. However, in environments where you would like to be aware of the surroundings, you can switch to the HearThrough mode.

Jabra also brings the MySound feature to the Elite Active 75t. MySound enables users to optimize their audio experience based on their personal hearing profile. It requires users to utilize the Jabra Sound+ app where they will take a test comprising a series of beeps.

“Jabra Elite Active 75t is our most optimal true wireless earbuds yet and we are proud to be launching it in the India market. Specifically designed for an active lifestyle, the Elite Active 75t is a testament to Jabra’s engineering expertise, with its enhanced comfort, first-class noise isolation, and great sound quality. We are committed to taking audio to the next level and creating the best user experience,” said Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India, and SAARC at Jabra.

Realme X50 Pro Review: Taking the battle to the premium smartphones

Also Read

Realme X50 Pro Review: Taking the battle to the premium smartphones

The earbuds are priced at Rs 16,999 and will be available at Amazon starting March 11, 2020. It will be available at Croma, Flipkart and other authorized retailers from the third week of April. The earbuds will be available in six colors. These are Navy, Copper Black (Amazon exclusive), Titanium Black, Grey, Sienna & Mint.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 6, 2020 4:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Sony tugs at the nostalgic heartstrings of fans with PlayStation 2 trick
Gaming
Sony tugs at the nostalgic heartstrings of fans with PlayStation 2 trick
Realme X50 Pro Review

Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Project Sandcastle allows iPhone 7 users to install Android

News

Project Sandcastle allows iPhone 7 users to install Android

Google Nest Mini available for Rs 1,499 on Flipkart

Deals

Google Nest Mini available for Rs 1,499 on Flipkart

Infinix S5 Pro launched as cheapest pop-up selfie camera phone

News

Infinix S5 Pro launched as cheapest pop-up selfie camera phone

Most Popular

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India

OnePlus Ideas is a new way to submit feedback

Project Sandcastle allows iPhone 7 users to install Android

Infinix S5 Pro launched as cheapest pop-up selfie camera phone

Vivo S6 could launch in March

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India

News

Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India
Jabra Elite 75t Review

Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review
CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched

News

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched
Best True Wireless Earbuds launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best True Wireless Earbuds launched in India in 2019
Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Features

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Holi Offers : Apple, Realme, Samsung और Xiaomi के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

क्या 1 जीबी डेटा के लिए देने होंगे 20 रुपये? जियो ने ट्राई को दिया सुझाव

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2 vs Galaxy M31 : कैमरा, बैटरी और परफॉर्मेंस के मामले में कौन है दमदार

जल्द ही भारत में लॉन्च होगा शाओमी का ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, सामने आई खास जानकारी

दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन Infinix S5 Pro भारत में 9,999 रुपये में लॉन्च

News

Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India
News
Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India
OnePlus Ideas is a new way to submit feedback

News

OnePlus Ideas is a new way to submit feedback
Project Sandcastle allows iPhone 7 users to install Android

News

Project Sandcastle allows iPhone 7 users to install Android
Infinix S5 Pro launched as cheapest pop-up selfie camera phone

News

Infinix S5 Pro launched as cheapest pop-up selfie camera phone
Vivo S6 could launch in March

News

Vivo S6 could launch in March