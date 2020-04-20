comscore Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched
The range consists of the Evolve2 85, Evolve2 65, and Evolve2 40 headphones.

  Published: April 20, 2020 8:42 PM IST
Jabra Evolve2 85

Jabra announced its Evolve2 range of business headsets today. These are part of the next generation of the Evolve range. The range consists of the Evolve2 85, Evolve2 65, and Evolve2 40 headphones. Jabra says these are engineered to transform concentration, collaboration and flexibility in the workplace. The headsets work with all leading UC platforms as well as pending certification for Microsoft Teams. Also Read - Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India with IP57 protection; Price, features

The new Evolve2 series cancels 50 percent more noise through Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and design. It has 40 percent better transmitted audio and twice the voice distractor performance. It also comes with three times more BT wireless range and 37-hour battery life due to advanced digital chipset. The Jabra Xpress software enables easy and secure management of headsets, allowing for firmware updates and the implementation of new features whilst making life easier for the IT department.

Jabra Evolve2 series: Details

The Evolve2 85 offers Digital Hybrid ANC and ten microphones in total. These include two microphones in the fully integrated boom-arm and eight in the ear cups. Users can enjoy up to 37 hours wireless battery life, 40MM speakers for immersive music, and an integrated busy light with 360-degree view on both ear cups. The headset takes full advantage of the latest in audio chipset technology, enabling the Evolve2 85 to be one step ahead in battery life, solid connectivity and audio processing. Also, this variant is designed with both the office environment and ‘on-the-go’ professional in mind, which ensures the headset can be worn regardless of where you’re working.

The Evolve2 65 has three microphones of which two are located in the boom-arm and one in the right ear cup. The headset offers up to 37 hours of battery life. It also offers three times better real wireless range than the existing Evolve 65. The Evolve2 40 is a corded variant and offers the same comfort, durability and user experience as the Evolve2 65.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: April 20, 2020 8:42 PM IST

