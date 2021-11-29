Jack Dorsey has resigned as Twitter CEO. He announced an immediate step down as CEO via an official tweet on Monday. Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal has replaced Dorsey and is now the new CEO of the microblogging site. Also Read - Twitter fixes disappearing tweets issue for iOS users: Know details

In an official statement, the company said, "Twitter, Inc. today announced that Jack Dorsey has decided to step down as chief executive officer and that the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Parag Agrawal as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately."

Dorsey said in an official statement, “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders.” In the statement, Dorsey didn’t provide any additional detail as to why he decided to resign suddenly.

For the unaware, Jack Dorsey co-founded the microblogging website back in 2006. He served as Twitter CEO until 2008, soon after which he was pushed out of the role. Dorsey later rejoined as Twitter CEO in 2015 following CEO Dick Costolo’s step down.

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

Agarwal took to Twitter to state, “Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support.”