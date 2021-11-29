comscore Jack Dorsey resigns, Parag Agrawal is new Twitter CEO
News

Jack Dorsey resigns, Parag Agrawal is the new Twitter CEO

News

In an official statement, the company said, “Twitter, Inc. today announced that Jack Dorsey has decided to step down as chief executive officer and that the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Parag Agrawal as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately.”

Jack Dorsey has resigned as Twitter CEO. He announced an immediate step down as CEO via an official tweet on Monday. Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal has replaced Dorsey and is now the new CEO of the microblogging site. Also Read - Twitter fixes disappearing tweets issue for iOS users: Know details

In an official statement, the company said, “Twitter, Inc. today announced that Jack Dorsey has decided to step down as chief executive officer and that the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Parag Agrawal as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately.” Also Read - Twitter to host its first Live shopping stream on November 28

Dorsey said in an official statement, “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders.” In the statement, Dorsey didn’t provide any additional detail as to why he decided to resign suddenly.

For the unaware, Jack Dorsey co-founded the microblogging website back in 2006. He served as Twitter CEO until 2008, soon after which he was pushed out of the role. Dorsey later rejoined as Twitter CEO in 2015 following CEO Dick Costolo’s step down.

Agarwal took to Twitter to state, “Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support.”

  Published Date: November 29, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  Updated Date: November 29, 2021 10:08 PM IST

