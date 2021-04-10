comscore Jack Ma's Alibaba fined record $2.7B by China: Here's why
  • Home
  • News
  • Jack Ma's Alibaba fined record $2.7B by China
News

Jack Ma's Alibaba fined record $2.7B by China

News

According to South China Morning Post (owned by Alibaba), the fine is more than double the previous record of 6.1 billion yuan paid by chip-maker Qualcomm.

  • Published: April 10, 2021 12:29 PM IST
jack-ma-alibaba

(Photo by ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images)

Taking its war against Jack Ma-founded empire to a serious level, Chinese regulators have slapped a record fine of 18.2 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) on e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. The fine has been imposed on Alibaba for violating anti-monopoly rules as the country seeks to rein in the power of internet conglomerates. Also Read - Jack Ma makes first public appearance after missing for months

“Alibaba accepts the penalty with sincerity and will ensure its compliance with determination,” the Hangzhou-based company said in a statement. Also Read - Tech billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma missing after conflict with Chinese govt

“To serve its responsibility to society, Alibaba will operate in accordance with the law with the utmost diligence, continue to strengthen its compliance systems and build on growth through innovation,” it added. Also Read - Ant Group ordered by China to reexamine its fintech businesses and return to its roots as a payments service

According to South China Morning Post (owned by Alibaba), the fine on Ma’s company by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) was more than double the previous record of 6.1 billion yuan paid by chip-maker Qualcomm. In November, China proposed sweeping antitrust regulations targeting its tech industry and in December, SAMR launched an antitrust probe into Alibaba.

The regulators SAMR, determined that Alibaba had been “abusing market dominance” since 2015 by forcing its merchants to sell on one of the two main e-commerce sites in China instead of letting them choose freely. In an opinion piece on Saturday, People’s Daily said the fine by no means denies the “important role of internet platforms in economic and social development”, nor does the fine mean any change in the state’s attitude of supporting internet platforms.

The fine was “aimed to promote healthy and continuous development of the country’s internet industry,” it added.

The Chinese government last month asked the conglomerate Alibaba to dispose of its media assets.

According to a The Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter, Chinese officials are more “concerned about the technology giant’s sway over public opinion in the country”.

Alibaba expanded its footprint in the media sector by acquiring the South China Morning Post, an English-language newspaper launched 118 years ago in Hong Kong. The company also has notable media holdings in mainland China, including technology news site 36Kr, state-owned Shanghai Media Group, stakes in the Twitter-like Weibo platform and several popular Chinese digital and print news outlets. China’s top market watchdog began an investigation into alleged anti-competition practices by the e-commerce giant Alibaba and also laid out a “rectification plan” for Ma’s fintech venture.

The agenda was that Ant Group should return to its roots in payments and bring more transparency to transactions. Ma later disappeared from the public view, triggering speculation of him going “missing”. He was seen only in January when a video of him appeared on Chinese social media. Alibaba’s holdings in publicly listed companies had a combined market value of more than $8 billion.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 10, 2021 12:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A52 review: Solid camera, unique styling
Reviews
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: Solid camera, unique styling
PUBG Corporation is hiring in India: This hints at the imminent launch of PUBG Mobile India?

Gaming

PUBG Corporation is hiring in India: This hints at the imminent launch of PUBG Mobile India?

WhatsApp Desktop app and Web keyboard shortcuts for Mac and Windows laptop, PC

News

WhatsApp Desktop app and Web keyboard shortcuts for Mac and Windows laptop, PC

Pixel 5A cancelled for 2021, Google to continue with Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G

Mobiles

Pixel 5A cancelled for 2021, Google to continue with Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G

Best TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 to buy in April 2021

Photo Gallery

Best TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 to buy in April 2021

Best TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in April 2021

Photo Gallery

Best TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in April 2021

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Jack Ma's Alibaba fined record $2.7B by China

DuckDuckGo asks people to block Google's new tracking method

Top Technology News of the Week

WhatsApp Desktop app and Web keyboard shortcuts for Mac and Windows laptop, PC

Elon Musk's Neuralink reveals a Monkey playing video game with its mind

Top 5 e-learning platforms: Udemy, MasterClass, Udacity, and more

PUBG Mobile developer to launch new game called Undawn

OnePlus 9R first impressions: That s how you refresh in 2021

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Top 5 Oppo F19 alternative: From Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jack Ma's Alibaba fined record $2.7B by China

News

Jack Ma's Alibaba fined record $2.7B by China
Jack Ma makes public appearance

News

Jack Ma makes public appearance
Alibaba founder Jack Ma reported missing after tiff with Chinese government

News

Alibaba founder Jack Ma reported missing after tiff with Chinese government
Ant Group ordered by China to return to its roots as a payments service

News

Ant Group ordered by China to return to its roots as a payments service
India bans 43 more Chinese apps over security concerns

News

India bans 43 more Chinese apps over security concerns

हिंदी समाचार

फोन में स्लो इंटरनेट स्पीड की वजह से नहीं देख पा रहे हैं IPL 2021? अपनाएं ये तरीके

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival Sale: 1 रुपये में जीत सकते हैं Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, जानें ऑफर

Google Pixel 5a 5G भारत में नहीं होगा लॉन्च! जानें वजह

iPhone 12 5G बना दुनिया का सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला फोन, Apple का टॉप-10 में दबदबा

Amazfit Bip U Pro स्मार्ट वॉच भारत में लॉन्च, 50 मीटर गहरे पानी में भी नहीं होगा खराब

Latest Videos

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more
How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device
OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

News

Jack Ma's Alibaba fined record $2.7B by China
News
Jack Ma's Alibaba fined record $2.7B by China
DuckDuckGo asks people to block Google's new tracking method

News

DuckDuckGo asks people to block Google's new tracking method
Top Technology News of the Week

News

Top Technology News of the Week
WhatsApp Desktop app and Web keyboard shortcuts for Mac and Windows laptop, PC

News

WhatsApp Desktop app and Web keyboard shortcuts for Mac and Windows laptop, PC
Elon Musk's Neuralink reveals a Monkey playing video game with its mind

News

Elon Musk's Neuralink reveals a Monkey playing video game with its mind

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers