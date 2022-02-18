comscore Jaguar Land Rover partners with NVIDIA to build smarter cars
NVIDIA partners with Jaguar Land Rover to build AI-based smart cars

Jaguar Land Rover will also make use of in-house developed data centre solutions with NVIDIA DGX for training AI models

Luxury car-maker Jaguar Land Rover entered in a partnership with NVIDIA to jointly develop next-generation automated driving systems plus AI-enabled services and experiences for its customers. Also Read - No, Nvidia is not acquiring ARM now

As part of the partnership, JLR and NVIDIA have announced that the new from 2025 all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be built on the NVIDIA DRIVE software-defined platform. This platform will deliver a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving and parking systems. It will also offer driver assistance systems. Inside the vehicle, the system will deliver AI features, including driver and occupant monitoring as well as visualisation of the vehicle’s environment. Also Read - Explained: What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

This full-stack solution is based on NVIDIA Drive Hyperion, which features Drive Orin centralised AV computers, Drive AV as well as Drive IX. Apart from safety, security and networking systems the system will also have surround sensors. Drive Orin will be the AI brain of the car and run the Jaguar Land Rover operating system, while Drive Hyperion, the company claims will be more like a central nervous system of the car. Also Read - Intel Arc Alchemist could be as powerful as Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti: Report

Jaguar Land Rover will also make use of in-house developed data centre solutions with NVIDIA DGX for training AI models and Drive Sim software built on NVIDIA Omniverse for real-time physically accurate simulation. The company claims that Jaguar Land Rover’s software-defined features and its end-to-end verification and validation architecture will enable the delivery of automated driving services throughout the life of the vehicle via over-the-air software updates.

Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer, said: “Collaboration and knowledge-sharing with industry leader NVIDIA is essential to realising our Reimagine strategy, setting new benchmarks in quality, technology and sustainability.”

He further added “Jaguar Land Rover will become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning customers. Our long-term strategic partnership with NVIDIA will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles as the business continues its
transformation into a truly global, digital powerhouse.”

Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder and CEO, said: “Next-generation cars will transform automotive into one of the largest and most advanced technology industries. Fleets ofsoftware-defined, programmable cars will offer new functionalities and services for the life of the vehicles. We are thrilled to partner with Jaguar Land Rover to reimagine the future of transportation and create the most advanced cars.”

 

  • Published Date: February 18, 2022 9:42 PM IST

