James Bond film No Time To Die to feature Nokia smartphones

There’s a new smartphone maker for fictitious spy James Bond it seems. According to the a release sent out by HMD Global, that makes Nokia phones, it has become the official phone partner for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. The film will feature a future 5G Nokia smartphone, alongside other Nokia smartphones.

In the lead up to the movie release, HMD Global has unveiled a first look at their new commercial. It features Lashana Lynch as Agent Nomi in a campaign showcasing Nokia smartphones as ‘The Only Gadget You’ll Ever Need’. Nokia will release a 90 second video on March 8, International Women’s Day. Agent Nomi utilities the range of capabilities on her new, soon to be revealed Nokia smartphone, to complete her mission.

No Time To Die will feature a range of Nokia phones. No Time To Die is coming to UK cinemas on 12 November 2020. Other Nokia smartphones included in the film are the Nokia 7.2 and the iconic Nokia 3310. The Nokia 7.2 features a 48-megapixel triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics.

Nokia statement

Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global Chief Product Officer has the following comment. “Following the announcement to postpone the movie launch to 12 November, we now have a really exciting year ahead of us in the build up to this much anticipated release. Few cultural properties place technology at the heart of their appeal quite like No Time To Die. The film’s commitment to innovation, paired with the amazing technology built into each Nokia smartphone, making our devices the only gadget that anyone – even a 00 agent – will ever need, makes this partnership a real force to be reckoned with.”

“Trust, security and iconic quality design are the foundations every Nokia phone is built upon and our values reflect those of No Time to Die and the trailblazing new 00 agent, Nomi. We take great pride in making the latest technology accessible to everyone and look forward to doing this via our latest partnership”.