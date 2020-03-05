comscore James Bond film No Time To Die to feature Nokia smartphones
  • Home
  • News
  • James Bond film No Time To Die to feature Nokia smartphones
News

James Bond film No Time To Die to feature Nokia smartphones

News

No Time To Die will feature the soon to be announced first ever 5G Nokia smartphone, alongside other Nokia smartphones.

  • Published: March 5, 2020 4:27 PM IST
Nokia smartphones No Time to Die

There’s a new smartphone maker for fictitious spy James Bond it seems. According to the a release sent out by HMD Global, that makes Nokia phones, it has become the official phone partner for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die. The film will feature a future 5G Nokia smartphone, alongside other Nokia smartphones.

Related Stories


In the lead up to the movie release, HMD Global has unveiled a first look at their new commercial. It features Lashana Lynch as Agent Nomi in a campaign showcasing Nokia smartphones as ‘The Only Gadget You’ll Ever Need’. Nokia will release a 90 second video on March 8, International Women’s Day. Agent Nomi utilities the range of capabilities on her new, soon to be revealed Nokia smartphone, to complete her mission.

No Time To Die will feature a range of Nokia phones. No Time To Die is coming to UK cinemas on 12 November 2020. Other Nokia smartphones included in the film are the Nokia 7.2 and the iconic Nokia 3310. The Nokia 7.2 features a 48-megapixel triple camera with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics.

Nokia statement

Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global Chief Product Officer has the following comment. “Following the announcement to postpone the movie launch to 12 November, we now have a really exciting year ahead of us in the build up to this much anticipated release. Few cultural properties place technology at the heart of their appeal quite like No Time To Die. The film’s commitment to innovation, paired with the amazing technology built into each Nokia smartphone, making our devices the only gadget that anyone – even a 00 agent – will ever need, makes this partnership a real force to be reckoned with.”

Realme 6 series launched with 30W charger, 90Hz display: Price in India, sale date, offers

Also Read

Realme 6 series launched with 30W charger, 90Hz display: Price in India, sale date, offers

“Trust, security and iconic quality design are the foundations every Nokia phone is built upon and our values reflect those of No Time to Die and the trailblazing new 00 agent, Nomi. We take great pride in making the latest technology accessible to everyone and look forward to doing this via our latest partnership”.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 5, 2020 4:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Lenovo teases disruptive cooling solution for gaming phone
Gaming
Lenovo teases disruptive cooling solution for gaming phone
James Bond film No Time To Die to feature Nokia smartphones

News

James Bond film No Time To Die to feature Nokia smartphones

OnePlus Product Ninjas Program invites users to create new features

Smart TVs

OnePlus Product Ninjas Program invites users to create new features

BaReNPI algorithm could secure online transactions

News

BaReNPI algorithm could secure online transactions

Tweet confirms that PUBG is bringing back Vikendi map

Gaming

Tweet confirms that PUBG is bringing back Vikendi map

Most Popular

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

James Bond film No Time To Die to feature Nokia smartphones

BaReNPI algorithm could secure online transactions

Google Assistant can now read web pages to you

Realme 6 series launched in India: Price, sale date, features

Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 12PM

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

James Bond film No Time To Die to feature Nokia smartphones

News

James Bond film No Time To Die to feature Nokia smartphones
Upcoming phones in March 2020

Top Products

Upcoming phones in March 2020
HMD Global set to launch new Nokia phones on March 19

News

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia phones on March 19
Nokia C2 tipped off to come with 4G support

News

Nokia C2 tipped off to come with 4G support
HMD Global rolls out February 2020 security patch for eight Nokia phones

News

HMD Global rolls out February 2020 security patch for eight Nokia phones

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo S1 Pro इस साल जनवरी 2020 में हुआ था लॉन्च, अब कंपनी ने 2000 रुपये घटाई कीमत

कोरोना वायरस के कारण आगे बढ़ी इस बड़ी फिल्म की रिलीज डेट, अब नवंबर में होगी रिलीज

Vodafone-Idea यूजर्स की बल्ले-बल्ले, इन प्लान्स पर ग्राहकों को मिल रहा है डबल डाटा ऑफर

Realme TV सबसे पहले होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कंपनी का प्लान

हॉटस्टार पर देख पाएंगे IPL-2020, कोरोना वायरस का नहीं होगा कोई असर

News

James Bond film No Time To Die to feature Nokia smartphones
News
James Bond film No Time To Die to feature Nokia smartphones
BaReNPI algorithm could secure online transactions

News

BaReNPI algorithm could secure online transactions
Google Assistant can now read web pages to you

News

Google Assistant can now read web pages to you
Realme 6 series launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Realme 6 series launched in India: Price, sale date, features
Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 12PM

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India today at 12PM