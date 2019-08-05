The ongoing Kashmir issue has taken a new turn as the Indian government has imposed restrictions across the Kashmir Valley starting early Monday. Mobile internet facility have been suspended across the state. Agency sources claim that call facility on cell phones too are likely to be cut. These steps will likely prevent anti-social elements from spreading rumors.

Some users in Kashmir have taken to social media to complain about the lack of internet services. One such user is Rayees Wani who took to Twitter to complain. In response to his tweet, Airtel wrote, “Hi! As per instructions from the Govt. authorities, data services are currently suspended in your location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We’re sorry about the inconvenience. Thanks for your support, Aditya”.

Kashmir issue official statement

The official statement from the government reads, “Government has imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPC in District Srinagar with effect from 1200 Hrs on 5th August 2019 which shall remain in force till further orders.”

“As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required. However, there is no curfew in place as reported in a section of media,” the statement adds.

Service provider BSNL is offering satellite phones to media persons at Rs one lakh a piece to file stories from the Valley. All police stations, district and sector magistrates deputed on law and order duties have been provided satellite phones to maintain official communications.

All universities in the Valley have announced cancellation of class work and exams. There is no word on when they will resume. All available indications suggest the locals have already stocked enough rations, medicines and other essentials to survive any eventuality even if this means remaining indoors for long.

With Inputs from IANS