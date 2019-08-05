comscore Kashmir issue: Mobile internet suspended across the valley
  • Home
  • News
  • Jammu and Kashmir crisis: Mobile internet services suspended across the valley
News

Jammu and Kashmir crisis: Mobile internet services suspended across the valley

News

In addition to mobile internet services, reports claim that calling facilities too could be suspended. All these are being done to prevent anti-social elements from spreading rumors.

  • Updated: August 5, 2019 12:10 PM IST
mobile3

The ongoing Kashmir issue has taken a new turn as the Indian government has imposed restrictions across the Kashmir Valley starting early Monday. Mobile internet facility have been suspended across the state. Agency sources claim that call facility on cell phones too are likely to be cut. These steps will likely prevent anti-social elements from spreading rumors.

Some users in Kashmir have taken to social media to complain about the lack of internet services. One such user is Rayees Wani who took to Twitter to complain. In response to his tweet, Airtel wrote, “Hi! As per instructions from the Govt. authorities, data services are currently suspended in your location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We’re sorry about the inconvenience. Thanks for your support, Aditya”.

Kashmir issue official statement

The official statement from the government reads, “Government has imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPC in District Srinagar with effect from 1200 Hrs on 5th August 2019 which shall remain in force till further orders.”

“As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required. However, there is no curfew in place as reported in a section of media,” the statement adds.

Service provider BSNL is offering satellite phones to media persons at Rs one lakh a piece to file stories from the Valley. All police stations, district and sector magistrates deputed on law and order duties have been provided satellite phones to maintain official communications.

All universities in the Valley have announced cancellation of class work and exams. There is no word on when they will resume. All available indications suggest the locals have already stocked enough rations, medicines and other essentials to survive any eventuality even if this means remaining indoors for long.

With Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: August 5, 2019 12:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 5, 2019 12:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Flipkart National Shopping Days event schedules to start from August 8
Deals
Flipkart National Shopping Days event schedules to start from August 8
Oppo to launch third smartphone in Reno series by year end

News

Oppo to launch third smartphone in Reno series by year end

Xiaomi announces future of imaging technology event on August 7

News

Xiaomi announces future of imaging technology event on August 7

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera will take on Redmi and Realme

News

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera will take on Redmi and Realme

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Mobile internet services suspended across Kashmir valley

Oppo to launch third smartphone in Reno series by year end

Xiaomi announces future of imaging technology event on August 7

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera will take on Redmi and Realme

Infinix S4 2.0 with triple cameras launched in India

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mobile internet services suspended across Kashmir valley

News

Mobile internet services suspended across Kashmir valley
BSNL puts 250 minutes FUP on unlimited calling

News

BSNL puts 250 minutes FUP on unlimited calling
PUBG Mobile India Tour: Here's how audience can vote for their favorite teams

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour: Here's how audience can vote for their favorite teams
Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

News

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India
Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Features

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart National shopping Days sale vs Amazon freedom sale

Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 : Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया गेमिंग लैपटॉप, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Flipkart National shopping Days सेल 8 अगस्त से होगी शुरू

BSNL के इन प्रीपेड प्लान के साथ नहीं मिलेगी अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 की सेल आज 12 बजे

News

Mobile internet services suspended across Kashmir valley
News
Mobile internet services suspended across Kashmir valley
Oppo to launch third smartphone in Reno series by year end

News

Oppo to launch third smartphone in Reno series by year end
Xiaomi announces future of imaging technology event on August 7

News

Xiaomi announces future of imaging technology event on August 7
Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera will take on Redmi and Realme

News

Samsung Galaxy A-series with 64-megapixel camera will take on Redmi and Realme
Infinix S4 2.0 with triple cameras launched in India

News

Infinix S4 2.0 with triple cameras launched in India