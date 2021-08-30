Happy Janmashtami 2021 date, timing, quotes, images, photos, messages, GIFs, status video: India is celebrating Janmashtami 2021 today, on August 30. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the best way to connect with loved ones virtually is via WhatsApp. Users can use the instant messaging platform to send special Happy Janmashtami 2021 messages, quotes, images, status video, GIFs, stickers, or others. WhatsApp can also be used to connect with family and friends via video calls. Also Read - Your WhatsApp account can get hacked if you download this mod app: Know details

If you want to send Happy Janmashtami 2021 WhatsApp stickers, that can be done via third party applications. The messaging platform directly doesn't provide Happy Janmashtami 2021 sticker pack. But there are several third part applications available for download on Google Play store.

Here's a step-by-step guide to create special Happy Janmashtami 2021 stickers and send them to family and friends via WhatsApp.

How to create Happy Janmashtami 2021 WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your Android phone. It should be noted that third party stickers can be downloaded only by Android mobile users.

Step 2: Open a chatbox and tap on the emoji option

Step 3: Then tap on “+” option and scroll down and tap on “Get more stickers” option

Step 4: WhatsApp will take you to Google Play store, you can search for WhatsApp sicker packs there

Step 5: Many third party sticker pack apps will show up, install one of them

Step 6: You must select the suitable sticker packs on the app. In this case, select Janmashtami or Happy Janmashtami 2021 sticker packs

Step 7: The selected sticker packs will automatically get added to the My stickers section on the WhatsApp app

Step 8: Users can now select the suitable sticker and share with contacts, family and friends.

Note: Users must note that if the third party sticker pack is deleted from mobile at anytime, the sticker pack will also be removed from WhatsApp.

