  Google Pixel devices now getting January 2019 Android security patch with the latest update
Google Pixel devices now getting January 2019 Android security patch with the latest update

The OTA update can be downloaded from Google Developers' website and flashed manually.

  • Updated: January 8, 2019 11:09 AM IST
Google Pixel 3 XL (12)

There’s no doubting the fact that Google’s Pixel smartphones are (and have been, ever since the first generation launched in 2016) among one of the best flagship mobile devices out there, at least as far as Android is concerned. They come with industry-leading camera performance, and their hardware is (mostly) at par with what the competition offers. However, the true strength of the Pixel line-up is software.

Being Google’s standard-bearer smartphones, Pixels are supported with software updates for a much longer time and are the first to get the latest Android updates (both OS and security). Unsurprisingly, the first update of the year has arrived for them already.

According to a report by XDA Developers, Google has released the January 2019 Android security patch for all Pixel smartphones, including Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL. In addition, the patch is also available for Pixel C tablet, but it remains on Android 8.1 Oreo. The January 2019 update brings fixes for a lot of issues and security vulnerabilities at the kernel and system level. Notably, for the latest Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the update also enhances audio quality when recording videos.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

As is always the case with OTA (Over the Air) rollouts, the January 2019 security patch is being rolled out in a phased manner, so it will take some time to reach all Pixel devices out in the wild. In case you can’t wait, you can download the update package’s factory image/zip file from Google Developers’ website and flash them manually on your Pixel smartphone(s).

  • Published Date: January 8, 2019 11:08 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 8, 2019 11:09 AM IST

