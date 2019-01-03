Smartphones launching in January 2019: Honor View20, Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2, Samsung M series and more

With the start of 2019, smartphone makers are all set to bring new innovations to the world. Starting with Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 this month, we are expecting announcements around new technologies like 5G and some futuristic devices that may come later this year. While most action will start around MWC for smartphones in general, here are few devices that you will see by the makers this month.

Honor View20

The first confirmed launch for this month would be Huawei sub-brand Honor’s punch-hole display smartphone View20, which was announced last month. Honor has already said the smartphone will be globally available starting January 22 and it will be launching in India as Amazon exclusive. The official teasers have already come out.

While the Honor View20 is not only world’s first in-screen camera smartphone, it is also one of the few to pack a massive 48-megapixel AI camera at the rear. Honor says the new in-screen camera solution is the smartest way to deliver all-screen experience on a smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 and Redmi 7 Series

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Pro 2 and Redmi 7 series smartphones in China. The Redmi Pro 2 is the most interesting of the pack, featuring a 48-megapixel rear camera, which Xiaomi already promised. Other than that it is expected to pack Snapdragon 675 processor. However, the upcoming Redmi 7 series has also leaked a couple of times in the past few weeks and has also appeared on certification cites. The Redmi 7 was recently certified by TENAA and it means, the device is set for launch in China.

Samsung Galaxy M series

While it is not confirmed, most reports have suggested that the much-anticipated Galaxy M-series from Samsung might unwrap in January. The South Korean company is expected to launch three smartphones in the Galaxy M series, namely Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30.

Various leaks have come out detailing key specifications of Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M30 mostly. The Samsung Galaxy M10, which has also passed through FCC certification, will carry a 6.02-inches display and Samsung’s own Exynos 7870 SoC. The handset is set to come with 3GB of RAM, and two internal storage options of 16GB and 32GB.

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei is also expected to bring the Nova 4 to India. The smartphone features similar in-screen front camera or say the punch-hole display like Honor View20. The smartphone is already launched in China and it packs 48-megapixel AI rear camera. Other key specifications of the Huawei Nova 4 include 6.4-inch FHD+ display, Kirin 970 processor, 8GB of RAM, 25-megapixel front camera, and 3,750mAh battery with fast charging.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT was unveiled last month, but the smartphone will finally arrive this month. It will be world’s first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC instead of Snapdragon 710 processor seen on Z5 Pro. Also, the smartphone with pack 12GB of RAM, a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, slider design for cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor and more. Also, Lenovo has confirmed that the 12GB RAM version of the Lenovo Z5 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 855.

For imaging, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT will boast a dual rear camera setup comprised of a 16-megapixel unit and a 24-megapixel unit. The front-facing slider camera system will also be a dual-lens setup with 16-megapixel module and an 8-megapixel module.