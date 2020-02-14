Nokia 1 gets January 2020 security patch

HMD Global is rolling out a new software update for its Nokia 1 users. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 security patch to the device. As per the changelog, the update does not come with any additional fixes.

The Nokia 1 latest update comes with software build version PPR1.180610.011 based on dated Android 9 Pie Go Edition OS. The OTA update is about 72.1 MB in size and brings security enhancements to the device, NPU reports.

The Nokia 1 latest software update is available to download only in Sri Lanka currently. So, it will only reach a small number of devices in the first few weeks. Once Nokia has confirmed that there are no hidden bugs, the global roll-out availability to other markets for all units will begin. Users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. However, it is better to wait for the official rollout for any regional fixes and improvements.

The Nokia 1 OTA update is rolling out in a phased process, so it could take a while before reaching all gradually. Users will receive a push notification to download the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu.

The January 2020 security patch with the Nokia 1 update fixes a critical security vulnerability in the smartphone. This exploit could have allowed a remote malicious application to get past user interaction requirements and gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes a flaw that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Nokia 1 specifications, features

The Nokia 1 smartphone made its debut back in February 2018. It flaunts a 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen. It also comes with a Mediatek MT6737M SoC paired with a Mali-T720MP1 GPU. The device additionally has a single rear camera setup with a 5-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the Nokia 1 sports a 2-megapixel selfie camera.

