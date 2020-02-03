comscore January 2020 patch rolls out to Galaxy J7 (2017), A40 | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 and Galaxy A40 are getting the January 2020 security patch update, which fixes a critical security vulnerability in the devices.

  • Published: February 3, 2020 3:20 PM IST
Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy J7 (2017) and Galaxy A40 users. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 security patch to the devices. As per the changelog, the update does not come with any additional fixes.

The Samsung Galaxy A40 update is rolling out in the Italy and Slovenia region. Whereas, the Galaxy J7 (2017) update is rolling out globally in every region with countries including India, and more. The new update is currently available in select markets only. So, it will only reach a small number of devices in the first few weeks. Once Samsung has confirmed that there are no hidden bugs, the wider roll-out availability for all units will begin.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 latest update comes with software build version J730FXWS6CTA1 based on Android 9 Pie OS and is about 1.88GB in size, GetDroidTips reports. The Galaxy A40 update, on the other hand, comes with software version A405FNXXU3ATA4, and its firmware size is about 3.2GB. Samsung has not released the changelog for both the updates, but it may have some overall improvements for both the device system-stability.

The OTA update is rolling out in stages, so it could take a while before reaching both devices gradually. Users will receive a push notification to download the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > System > Software updates > Download and install.

The January 2020 security patch further fixes a critical security vulnerability in the devices. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A40 specifications, features

For a quick recap, the Samsung Galaxy A40 smartphone has a 5.9-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen, Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage. It also comes with a dual rear-camera setup, comprised of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor camera.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2020 3:20 PM IST

