Jays m-Seven truly wireless earbuds launched in India: Price, features
Jays m-Seven truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 8,999: Check features

The new m-Seven True Wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 8,999 in India. The Jays m-Seven comes with one-year warranty as well. 

  • Published: September 17, 2019 3:00 PM IST
Jays m-Seven truly wireless earbuds

Jays, which is is a global Swedish brand, has launched its first true wireless earbuds in India. The new m-Seven True Wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 8,999 in the country. The Jays m-Seven True Wireless comes with one-year warranty as well. The company claims that the wireless earbuds can deliver up to 9.5 hours on a single charge, and an additional three charges of 9.5 hours each in the case.

There is also built-in touch controls on the side of earbuds for easy controlling of music playback. The newly launched earbuds are an IPx5 rated. The wireless earbuds come with a 6mm dynamic driver that is claimed to deliver immersive audio experience. It also offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The company’s latest m-Seven earbuds also support digital assistant, letting users perform tasks hands-free.

Jays says that each housing weighs about 5.9 grams. The earbuds have a frequency range of 20Hz – 20,000Hz. For charging, the box supports USB Type-C. As for the availability, the new wireless earbuds from the company are available for purchase via Headphone Zone’s online store.

Henrik Andersson CEO at JAYS Group, said, “When we first discussed what our product should do better than other true wireless earbuds, we choose to focus on design and playtime capacity. We became obsessed with this idea of being able to cross the Atlantic on one charge which we are now able to deliver upon. Our product will last 9.5 hours on one charge.”

Separately, Lenovo just recently launched five new audio products in India. Among the five audio devices that Lenovo unveiled, the Airbuds HT10 TWS is the premier flagship product. Priced at Rs 3,999, the new Airbuds is powered by Qualcomm 3020 chip. It also offers support for aptX audio and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. This dual microphone headset is IPX5 rated, and comes with a magnetic charging case. Lenovo claims that the Airbuds can deliver up to 8 hours of playtime.

  • Published Date: September 17, 2019 3:00 PM IST

