comscore Jays x-Five Wireless with 20 hour battery life launched in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Jays x-Five Wireless with 20 hour battery life launched in India: Price, Features
News

Jays x-Five Wireless with 20 hour battery life launched in India: Price, Features

News

Jays x-Five Wireless comes with foldable design, padded ear cushions and integrated controls. It has a standby time of 300 hours and takes two hours for full charge.

  • Published: October 9, 2019 1:33 PM IST
Jays x-Five Wireless

Jays has launched the Jays x-Five Wireless headphones in India. The new wireless headphones come with 20 hours of playtime and signature Jays‘ warm sound. It also comes with foldable design, integrated mic and control buttons. With memory foam padded ear cushions, the Jays x-Five Wireless will adapt and customize their shape according to your ear. The headphones are lightweight and the foldable construction allows them to be worn for a longer period of time. With x-Five Wireless, Jays is focusing on comfort and portability as the key selling point.

Jays x-Five Wireless: Price and Features

The x-Five Wireless from Jays has a market retail price of Rs 6,999. However, it is being made available at 42 percent discount for Rs 3,999 via Headphone Zone. It comes with one year warranty and makes for a solid wireless option in that price segment. It comes with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity and supports Bluetooth codes such as SBC and AAC. There is integrated controls and microphone as well. Since it uses Bluetooth, it is universally compatible and offers battery life equivalent to 20 hours.

Best earphones under Rs 1,000 in India

Also Read

Best earphones under Rs 1,000 in India

Jays notes that the x-Five Wireless takes two hours for charging and has a rated standby time of 300 hours. It uses USB cable for charging and has a wireless range of 10 meters. As mentioned before, there is a foldable headband and rotating ear cups. This allows x-Five Wireless to be carried anywhere without taking up a lot of space. “Just fold them together and put them in the pocket of your jacket or inside your bag without taking a lot of space or feeling bulky,” the company explains.

Top 10 fitness trackers/smartwatches to buy in India under Rs 5,000

Also Read

Top 10 fitness trackers/smartwatches to buy in India under Rs 5,000

Jays x-Five Wireless comes equipped with 40mm drivers and driver output of 10mW and sensitivity range of 106dB and 112dB. The frequency response ranges from 32Hz to 18kHz and dynamic range is equivalent to 85dB. The x-Five Wireless weighs around 150 grams and comes only in black edition. The headphones come at a critical time when smartphones are getting rid of headphone jack and wireless is becoming a new normal.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 9, 2019 1:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Jays x-Five Wireless with 20 hour battery life launched in India
News
Jays x-Five Wireless with 20 hour battery life launched in India
PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 set to release on October 16

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 set to release on October 16

Motorola One Macro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Motorola One Macro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch on October 16

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch on October 16

Google Camera 7.1 with revamped UI, social share now rolling out

News

Google Camera 7.1 with revamped UI, social share now rolling out

Most Popular

Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8A review

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Jays x-Five Wireless with 20 hour battery life launched in India

Motorola One Macro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch on October 16

Google Camera 7.1 with revamped UI, social share now rolling out

Reliance Jio is warning against fake SMS promising 25GB free daily data for 6 months

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jays x-Five Wireless with 20 hour battery life launched in India

News

Jays x-Five Wireless with 20 hour battery life launched in India
Jays m-Seven truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 8,999: Check features

News

Jays m-Seven truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 8,999: Check features

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO K5 के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई कीमतें, दो वेरिएंट में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Motorola One Macro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 9,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास फीचर्स

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition को कंपनी ने किया टीज, 10 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 अपडेट में अब नई गाड़ी और बंदूक के साथ जुड़ेंगे ये नए फीचर्स

फेस्टिव सेल के दौरान अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट की हुई चांदी, मात्र 6 दिनों में की 19,000 करोड़ रुपये की बिक्री

News

Jays x-Five Wireless with 20 hour battery life launched in India
News
Jays x-Five Wireless with 20 hour battery life launched in India
Motorola One Macro launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Motorola One Macro launched in India: Price, specifications, features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch on October 16

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch on October 16
Google Camera 7.1 with revamped UI, social share now rolling out

News

Google Camera 7.1 with revamped UI, social share now rolling out
Reliance Jio is warning against fake SMS promising 25GB free daily data for 6 months

News

Reliance Jio is warning against fake SMS promising 25GB free daily data for 6 months