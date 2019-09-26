JBL, the audio brand of Harman, has taken wraps off a new Bluetooth speaker in India. The JBL Flip 5 speaker is priced at Rs 9,999 in the country. It is available for purchase from the company’s official website, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and major retail stores and 250 Samsung stores. JBL is offering this audio product in 10 colors, including Desert Sand, Mustard Yellow, Dusty Pink, Grey Stone, River Teal, Fiesta Red, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Steel White, and Forest Green.

The latest Bluetooth speaker comes with a waterproof rating and compact design language. The company says the speaker has a racetrack-shaped driver that can deliver crisp sound and deeper bass. One can connect the speaker to any phone or tablet wirelessly via Bluetooth. It comes with a 4,800mAh battery, and even has a USB Type-C port for charging. JBL claims that the new Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker can deliver up to 12 hours of continuous playback time. This audio product is also IPX7 certified, meaning you don’t need to worry about spills or water submersion.

“Flip Series have been a favorite amongst Indian consumers and we are excited to bring the next-gen JBL Flip 5 to the country. Through this series, we have been delighting our consumers by packing great power and portable design in one package”, said Vikram Kher, Vice President – Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India. “Along with the signature JBL sound, Flip 5 is available in trendy and eye-catching colors that young music lovers will enjoy carrying everywhere.”

Separately, in March this year, JBL launched the JBL Go+ Bluetooth speaker in India. The Go+ from JBL is a wireless Bluetooth speaker. Harman claims that it is bigger, better and louder than its predecessor. It comes with a frequency response between 85Hz and 20,000Hz and has an impedance of 4 Ohms. packs a 730mAh battery and takes two and a half hours to charge. It weighs around 200 grams, and comes with 1-year warranty.