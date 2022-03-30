comscore JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features
  • Home
  • News
  • JBL Flip 6 waterproof, wireless Bluetooth speaker launched in India
News

JBL Flip 6 waterproof, wireless Bluetooth speaker launched in India

News

The JBL Flip 6 speakers are IP67 rated, which means they are waterproof and dustproof. The speakers are available in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and Squad colors. To buy this newly launched speaker, you can head over to major retail stores, including in.jbl.com and amazon.

jbL SPEAKER

JBL has launched Flip 6 in India. The waterproof, dustproof JBL Flip 6 comes with powerful battery life and delivers powerful JBL Original Pro Sound. The speakers are launched with innovative features, a bold logo, quality materials, and revamped color palette. Also Read - Fortnite gets new Zero Build mode, three new weapons: Here are the details

The JBL Flip has a new audio configuration compared to its older model, while retaining the same tubular design, it features dual passive radiators, a racetrack-shaped woofer, and a separate tweeter. Like the Flip 5, there is no compromise on the sound quality in the new version too. The JBL Flip 6 will feature Bluetooth 5.1, which will help in syncing the Party Boost with other wireless speakers. Also Read - Oppo F21 Pro series to launch in India on April 12: All we know so far

Also Read - Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

“JBL Flip 6 offers a bold new logo design, more powerful than its predecessors and comes armed with the latest in cutting edge JBL sound technology. We are excited to present Flip 6; the newest JBL Flip portable with the greatest features of the previous JBL Flip 5, such as PartyBoost, and the revolutionary racetrack driver, the Flip 6 adds a separate tweeter and dual passive radiators to deliver your kind of music with even greater depth and power,” said Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India.

Specifications

JBL Flip 6 comes with dual passive radiators for deep bass along with a powerful racetrack-shaped woofer. The company has unveiled this powerful Bluetooth speaker with a separate tweeter for a better high-frequency extension. Additionally, the speakers are also party boost compatible. As far as the battery is concerned, they come with 12 hours of playback. For connectivity, the company has given Bluetooth 5.1.

The JBL Flip 6 speakers are IP67 rated which means they are waterproof and dustproof. The speakers are available in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and Squad colors. You can head over to major retail stores including in.jbl.com and amazon.com to buy this newly launched speaker.

Price

The JBL Flip 6 is priced at Rs 14,999.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 4:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Fortnite gets new Zero Build mode, three new weapons: Here are the details
Gaming
Fortnite gets new Zero Build mode, three new weapons: Here are the details
JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features

News

JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features

Oppo F21 Pro series with a 64MP triple rear camera setup to launch on April 12

Mobiles

Oppo F21 Pro series with a 64MP triple rear camera setup to launch on April 12

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

Gaming

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

Meta is updating Messenger with a bunch of new shortcuts

Apps

Meta is updating Messenger with a bunch of new shortcuts

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

Samsung launches freestyle portable projector in India: Check details

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 9 Series के स्मार्टफोन में मिलेगा 108MP का Prolight कैमरा, कंपनी ने किया कन्फर्म

iPhone चोरी करके पछताएंगे चोर, एप्पल की नई पॉलिसी खड़ी कर सकती है मुसीबत

Ola और Okinawa के बाद Pure EV इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर में लगी आग, हफ्ते भर में यह चौथा हादसा

5 अप्रैल से महंगी हो जाएंगी Hero MotoCorp की बाइक और स्कूटर्स, कीमत में होगा इजाफा

Oppo F21 Pro सीरीज भारत में 12 अप्रैल को होगी लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Latest Videos

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform
Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features
News
JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features
Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

Gaming

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more
GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

How To

GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how
Samsung launches freestyle portable projector in India: Check details

News

Samsung launches freestyle portable projector in India: Check details
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers