JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features

JBL has launched Flip 6 in India. The waterproof, dustproof JBL Flip 6 comes with powerful battery life and delivers powerful JBL Original Pro Sound. The speakers are launched with innovative features, a bold logo, quality materials, and revamped color palette.

The JBL Flip has a new audio configuration compared to its older model, while retaining the same tubular design, it features dual passive radiators, a racetrack-shaped woofer, and a separate tweeter. Like the Flip 5, there is no compromise on the sound quality in the new version too. The JBL Flip 6 will feature Bluetooth 5.1, which will help in syncing the Party Boost with other wireless speakers.

Also Read - Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

“JBL Flip 6 offers a bold new logo design, more powerful than its predecessors and comes armed with the latest in cutting edge JBL sound technology. We are excited to present Flip 6; the newest JBL Flip portable with the greatest features of the previous JBL Flip 5, such as PartyBoost, and the revolutionary racetrack driver, the Flip 6 adds a separate tweeter and dual passive radiators to deliver your kind of music with even greater depth and power,” said Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India.

Specifications

JBL Flip 6 comes with dual passive radiators for deep bass along with a powerful racetrack-shaped woofer. The company has unveiled this powerful Bluetooth speaker with a separate tweeter for a better high-frequency extension. Additionally, the speakers are also party boost compatible. As far as the battery is concerned, they come with 12 hours of playback. For connectivity, the company has given Bluetooth 5.1.

The JBL Flip 6 speakers are IP67 rated which means they are waterproof and dustproof. The speakers are available in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and Squad colors. You can head over to major retail stores including in.jbl.com and amazon.com to buy this newly launched speaker.

Price

The JBL Flip 6 is priced at Rs 14,999.