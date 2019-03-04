comscore
JBL Go+ by Harman launched in India for Rs 1,799; to be available via Flipkart

JBL Go+ is an update over its predecessor with bigger sound, bigger battery.

  March 4, 2019 12:50 PM IST
JBL, the audio brand of Harman, has launched the JBL Go+ Bluetooth speaker in India. The JBL Go+ is an upgrade over the hugely popular JBL Go, which Harman claims is being used by millions of music enthusiasts who want their music on-the-go. The new JBL Go+ will be available at an inaugural price of Rs 1,799 via Flipkart. The speaker will be available via a timeout sale between 12:00PM IST and 2:00PM IST on March 5, 2019. The Go+ from JBL is a wireless Bluetooth speaker and Harman claims that it is bigger, better and louder than its predecessor.

The speaker brings bigger acoustics than the JBL Go to allow for louder sound and deeper bass with signature JBL sound quality. The speaker is also backed by a high-power Li-Ion battery that ensures that the Go+ lasts longer than its predecessor. The JBL Go+ users can also take calls from their speaker with a touch of a button and the speaker uses onboard microphones to eliminate background noise during calls. It comes with a frequency response between 85Hz and 20,000Hz and has an impedance of 4 Ohms.

“We are excited to bring the popular JBL Go+ to India and extend our strong partnership with Flipkart. Through this partnership, consumers can get their hands on JBL’s signature sound, admired by music enthusiasts all over the world. JBL Go+ is the perfect speaker for anyone who wants a handy, yet powerful Bluetooth speaker for every occasion,” said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President – Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.

Ranjit De, Director Electronics at Flipkart said, “As a core pillar of our consumer-centric strategy, we see tremendous opportunity in bringing quality products and brands to our platform. We are witnessing huge acceptance for premium audio products among Flipkart’s large pool of 150 million plus consumers and JBL’s latest product offering will be great addition to that. We strongly believe this collaboration will provide both Flipkart & JBL a better opportunity to provide delightful propositions to Indian consumers.”

The JBL Go+ packs a 730mAh battery and takes two and a half hours to charge. It weighs around 200 grams and comes with 1 year warranty. It lacks memory card slot and is aimed at those who are interested in streaming music directly from their mobile device. The Go+ comes in Blue, Black and Red color options and is priced at Rs 1,799.

