HARMAN's subsidiary JBL has refreshed three of its speaker series and launched the JBL Go 3, the JBL Clip 4, and the JBL Boombox 2 in India.

The new speakers are sequels to the popular JBL Go, Clip, and Boombox speakers in the country. Read on to know more about them.

JBL Go 3 features, specs, price

The JBL Go 3 comes in a new colourful and company design. It supports IP67 water and dust resistance, Bluetooth version 5.1, and is touted to give out great sound. Also Read - JBL launches three headphones in India, price starts from Rs 11,999: Check features

There is support for a USB Type-C port for charging and up to five hours of playback time on a single charge. The JBL Go is a budget speaker and comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999. It comes in Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India, said, “With epic sound and sleek design, our portable speakers have always been a favourite among on-the-move consumers. Since their launch, all three JBL speakers- Go 3, Clip 4 and Boombox 2 offer something new and unique yet promise the same quality and intensity that is guaranteed with JBL’s Bluetooth speakers.”

JBL Clip 4 features, specs, price

The JBL Clip 4 is another budget speaker but boasts a rugged design. It comes with an upgraded integrated carabineer and I67 water and dust resistance. The speaker supports 10 hours of playback time and a USB Type-C port for charging.

There is also support for Bluetooth version 5.1 and attractive colour options. The JBL Clip 4 is priced at Rs 4,499 and falls in the affordable price range. It comes in Black, Blue, Red, Pink, and more colours.

JBL Boombox 2 features, specs, price

Lastly, the JBL Boombox 2 is an expensive speaker and is focused on the bass and powerful performance. There is support for the JBL PartyBoost feature, which can connect the speaker with other JBL speakers for wider audio output.

It comes with 24 hours of playtime, an inbuilt power bank for users to charge other products, and IPX7 water resistance. The JBL Boombox 2 is priced at Rs 33,999 and comes in a single Black colour.

All the newly-launched JBL speakers are now available to buy both via online and offline stores in the country.