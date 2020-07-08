JBL has launched three new headphones in India. The latest JBL CLUB 700BT headphone comes with a price label of Rs 11,999 in the country. The JBL CLUB 950 headphone, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 17,999. The newly launched JBL CLUB One audio product is available for Rs 29,999. Read on to know more about these audio products.

These headphones come with advanced features designed for every day. Available in both over-ear and on-ear design options, the company says the latest JBL CLUB series truly amplifies personal audio. If you are interested in buying one of these, then head on to the company’s official website or leading online and retail outlets in India.

Watch: OnePlus 8 Pro Camera review

Among the three products, the JBL CLUB One headphone comes with high res certified graphene drivers, as per the brand. It offers true adaptive noise cancellation as well as SilentNow listening capabilities. The latter gives the user the ability to simply touch the dedicated button to switch on noise cancellation mode without activating Bluetooth. The driver construction utilizes graphene for better sound.

JBL claims that users will get 45 hours of playback time. It comes with replaceable ear cushions, a dual-aux audio input, and a flight adaptor too. The newly launched JBL CLUB series also comes with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants. There is an app called “My JBL Headphones,” which one can use to customize their own listening preferences.

All three Bluetooth headphones are packaged with a 1.2m audio cable and microphone. They are outfitted with full metal hinges for added durability. The JBL CLUB 700BT offers a premium, protective pouch, while the CLUB 950NC and ONE ship with a durable hard case. Lastly, the CLUB One features a full leather headband to offer better comfort during long listening sessions.

“We are fulfilling on our promise of bringing the best of sound and world-class innovation with the launch of JBL CLUB Series in India. We understand the love for music our consumers have in India and these headphones, tested by top world musicians, will offer a legendary music experience to the listeners.” said Vikram Kher, Vice President- Lifestyle, Harman India.”Consumers can expect epic sound with the CLUB range complete with premium design aesthetics and advanced features.