comscore JBL launches three headphones in India, price starts from Rs 11,999
  • Home
  • News
  • JBL launches three headphones in India, price starts from Rs 11,999: Check features
News

JBL launches three headphones in India, price starts from Rs 11,999: Check features

News

The latest JBL CLUB 700BT headphone comes with a price label of Rs 11,999 in India. It is available via the company's official website or leading online and retail outlets.

  • Published: July 8, 2020 2:05 PM IST
JBL CLUB One headphones

JBL has launched three new headphones in India. The latest JBL CLUB 700BT headphone comes with a price label of Rs 11,999 in the country. The JBL CLUB 950 headphone, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 17,999. The newly launched JBL CLUB One audio product is available for Rs 29,999. Read on to know more about these audio products.

These headphones come with advanced features designed for every day. Available in both over-ear and on-ear design options, the company says the latest JBL CLUB series truly amplifies personal audio. If you are interested in buying one of these, then head on to the company’s official website or leading online and retail outlets in India.

Watch: OnePlus 8 Pro Camera review

Among the three products, the JBL CLUB One headphone comes with high res certified graphene drivers, as per the brand. It offers true adaptive noise cancellation as well as SilentNow listening capabilities. The latter gives the user the ability to simply touch the dedicated button to switch on noise cancellation mode without activating Bluetooth. The driver construction utilizes graphene for better sound.

JBL claims that users will get 45 hours of playback time. It comes with replaceable ear cushions, a dual-aux audio input, and a flight adaptor too. The newly launched JBL CLUB series also comes with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants. There is an app called “My JBL Headphones,” which one can use to customize their own listening preferences.

Boult Audio Tru5ive Pro true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,799

Also Read

Boult Audio Tru5ive Pro true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,799

All three Bluetooth headphones are packaged with a 1.2m audio cable and microphone. They are outfitted with full metal hinges for added durability. The JBL CLUB 700BT offers a premium, protective pouch, while the CLUB 950NC and ONE ship with a durable hard case. Lastly, the CLUB One features a full leather headband to offer better comfort during long listening sessions.

“We are fulfilling on our promise of bringing the best of sound and world-class innovation with the launch of JBL CLUB Series in India. We understand the love for music our consumers have in India and these headphones, tested by top world musicians, will offer a legendary music experience to the listeners.” said Vikram Kher, Vice President- Lifestyle, Harman India.”Consumers can expect epic sound with the CLUB range complete with premium design aesthetics and advanced features.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 8, 2020 2:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Facebook decides to shut down Lasso, its TikTok rival
News
Facebook decides to shut down Lasso, its TikTok rival
Motorola rolls out Android 10 update for Moto G7 Power: Check details

News

Motorola rolls out Android 10 update for Moto G7 Power: Check details

JBL launches three headphones in India

News

JBL launches three headphones in India

Gaana brings TikTok-rival HotShots to mobile users in India

Entertainment

Gaana brings TikTok-rival HotShots to mobile users in India

Nokia 1 gets Android 10 (Go Edition) update: Here are details

News

Nokia 1 gets Android 10 (Go Edition) update: Here are details

Most Popular

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Poco M2 Pro Review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Facebook decides to shut down Lasso, its TikTok rival

Motorola rolls out Android 10 update for Moto G7 Power: Check details

JBL launches three headphones in India

Nokia 1 gets Android 10 (Go Edition) update: Here are details

Instagram Reels launched in India to take on TikTok rivals

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

JBL launches three headphones in India

News

JBL launches three headphones in India
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted on Walmart listing
Apple AirPods Studio to come with head and neck detection

News

Apple AirPods Studio to come with head and neck detection
Microsoft Surface Book 3, Go 2, Headphones 2 and Earbuds launched

News

Microsoft Surface Book 3, Go 2, Headphones 2 and Earbuds launched
Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile पर आया Livik Map, 0.19.0 Update के जरिए मिलेगा

Instagram Reels की हुई भारत में एंट्री, टिकटॉक यूजर्स को मिलेगा सहारा!

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review : ऑल इन वन परफॉर्मेंस और शानदार इमेज क्वालिटी

OnePlus Nord भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, 15 जुलाई से शुरू होगी बुकिंग

BGR Talks: Zee ग्रुप के डिजिटल पब्लिशिंग के CEO, Rohit Chadda ने Zee की सफलता और फ्यूचर प्लान के बारे में दी जानकारी  

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review
5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

News

Facebook decides to shut down Lasso, its TikTok rival
News
Facebook decides to shut down Lasso, its TikTok rival
Motorola rolls out Android 10 update for Moto G7 Power: Check details

News

Motorola rolls out Android 10 update for Moto G7 Power: Check details
JBL launches three headphones in India

News

JBL launches three headphones in India
Nokia 1 gets Android 10 (Go Edition) update: Here are details

News

Nokia 1 gets Android 10 (Go Edition) update: Here are details
Instagram Reels launched in India to take on TikTok rivals

News

Instagram Reels launched in India to take on TikTok rivals

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers