JBL PartyBox On-The-Go, PartyBox 310 speakers launched in India

HARMAN-owned JBL has launched two new Bluetooth speakers, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go, PartyBox 310 in India. Let's take a look at both the speakers.

partybox 310

Audio product-maker JBL (a HARMAN subsidiary) has launched two new Bluetooth speakers, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go and the PartyBox 310 in India. Also Read - JBL Go 3, Clip 4, Boombox 2 speakers launched in India: See price and more

Both the speakers come with support for JBL-proprietary Sound tech and a light show so that you can hear and see the music being played. Read on to know more about the new JBL speakers. Also Read - Redmi tipped to launch soundbar in India to rival Realme

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go features, specs, price

The speaker gets JBL Pro Sound with 100W output and comes with support for a wireless mic included with bass, treble and, echo tuning. Also Read - Amazon India Best of Tech Sale; Check out the best deals on laptops, smart TVs and more

JBL PARTYBOX OTG

JBL PartyBox OTG

It comes with both Bluetooth and USB port support for users to choose between the connectivity options. There is also support for True Wireless Stereo, which allows people to connect two speakers together for a better, stereo sound.

Additionally, it comes with a padded shoulder strap, a six-hour battery life, and IPX4 splashproof. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go speaker is priced at Rs 24,999 and is available to buy via the JBL website and leading retail stores.

Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India, said, “JBL’s PartyBox Series has become the go-to speakers for our consumers for any gatherings, events, or parties. We are delighted to receive such a heart-warming response from our consumers and are excited to introduce two new additions to this series. JBL PartyBox On-The-Go – a new speaker designed to provide even more functionality and mobility to great sound and PartyBox 310, which continues to advance JBL’s tradition of offering the ultimate sound experience and design.”

JBL PartyBox 310 features, specs, price

The JBL PartyBox 310 also comes with JBL Pro Sound but with an increased 240W output. The speaker supports an 18-hour long battery life and supports smooth-glide wheels for easy portability.

JBL PartyBox 310

JBL PartyBox 310

The speaker, much like the PartyBox On-The-Go, comes with both Bluetooth and USB port support, IPX4 splashproof, True Wireless Stereo, and light show.

The product also gets backlit buttons for controls in the dark, dual mic and guitar inputs, and JBL PartyBox app support.

The JBL PartyBox 310 comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999 and is now available to buy via the company’s site and retail stores.

Published Date: March 23, 2021 8:17 PM IST
  • Published Date: March 23, 2021 8:17 PM IST

