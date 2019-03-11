5 best earphones to buy under Rs 2,000 from Xiaomi, OnePlus, JBL, Realme and other brands

These days if you are looking for a decent pair headphones to go with your phone, you can shop in the wallet-friendly segment. There are quite a few distinct earphones in the market for finicky audiophile, fitness enthusiasts and for those who just want to tune in to their music playlist and block background noise. So, in order to help you select the best earphones in the sub-Rs 2,000 price bracket, here’s a list of five best earphones that you can consider to purchase.

Realme buds wired headset with mic (Rs 499)

The Realme Buds cost less than Rs 500, and are said to produce 160 percent louder and deep bass. The Realme Buds offer a cable with Kevlar finish, which makes it durable. It comes with a three-button remote. One can also summon Google’s virtual assistant by tapping the middle button. The earphones come with 11mm driver in both earpieces with a frequency response of 20Hz-20,000kHz that can offer 106 dB of sound output.

Xiaomi Mi earphones with mic (Rs 699)

You can also consider Xiaomi’s Mi Earphones, which too comes with Kevlar fibre cable to enhance durability. It packs dynamic bass and a metal sound chamber, and with third-generation balanced damping system. Moreover, Xiaomi has claimed that the earphones have been subjected to over 700 reliability tests. The Mi earphones also offer a wired remote, allowing users to answer calls and control volume.

JBL C100SI in-ear headphones with mic (Rs 699)

When it comes to affordable audio products, JBL is mostly on top of the list. One can also purchase the lightweight JBL C100SI earphones with mic. The earphones are equipped with 9mm drivers, which are claimed to deliver good bass and decent highs and mids. It is compatible with both Android as well as iOS platforms. The JBL earphones also offer an in-line remote control for managing calls and your audio playlist.

OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones (Rs 1,490)

It is one of the best affordable earphones, which come with USB Type-C interface instead of the regular 3.5mm connector. The OnePlus Type-C Bullets offer a metal design and is claimed to ensure minimal loss of quality for superior audio when compared with the traditional audio jack. OnePlus has even added professional DAC in partnership with Ciruss Logic, which is said to deliver better dynamic range, higher signal-to-noise ratio and low noise floor.

Sony MDR-AS410AP Active Sports headphones (Rs 1,799)

The name itself explains that the Sony Active Sports headphones are ideal for sports activities. The Sony earphones are both splash-proof as well as sweat resistant. The Active Sports earphones feature 9mm dynamic drivers and have a frequency rate of 5Hz-24,000Hz. It offers a unique design and has a built-in mic as well.