Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular. We have seen pretty much every big automobile manufacturer diving into the electric vehicle segment. First commonly spotted in cars, electric counterparts of a lot other vehicles have slowly trickled down to other forms of transport like bikes and even pickup trucks. Now, automobile manufacturer Jeep is about to launch a new electric bike. The bike will feature a 750W motor and a 40-mile (about 64.37 km) range.

The electric bike was shown for a few seconds during the Super Bowl LIV. Jeep is expected to launch the vehicle in June 2020. According to the Jeep website, the bike will feature a 750W electric motor. While there is no more official information about the vehicle yet, Beebom reports that the bike could feature Magura-style brakes instead of the 4-piston. Tektro Dorado hydraulic discs shown in the commercial.

Watch: Ather 450X First Look

The bike will also reportedly come with an 840Wh battery and RockShox rear suspension. It could also feature a pair of inverted front suspension forks. The features suggest that the e-bike will be a worthy addition to the brand’s off-road portfolio.

More information on the bike is expected to come closer to its launch date. However, it will be interesting to see if the product is a completely new product or a rebranded vehicle. The bike was spotted during the Super Bowl game. As Kansas City beat San Francisco, a 1-minute long TV spot featured the Jeep Gladiator SUV. At around the 39-second mark, the teaser gave us a glimpse of the new e-bike.

The growth of electric vehicles

Other recent additions to the team of electric vehicles include the recently launched Tesla Cybertruck. Even the classic Hummer is coming back a decade later as an electric pickup truck. In India, electric motorcycles are growing in popularity. Bikes like the Revolt RV 400 launched recently and even the Bajaj Chetak was rebranded into its modern electric counterpart.