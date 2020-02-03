comscore Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Jeep could launch a 750W e-bike this June with a 40-mile range
News

Jeep could launch a 750W e-bike this June with a 40-mile range

News

Automobile manufacturer Jeep's upcoming e-bike was recently spotted in a Super Bowl commercial of the Jeep Gladiator SUV.

  • Published: February 3, 2020 6:12 PM IST
Jeep electric Bike

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular. We have seen pretty much every big automobile manufacturer diving into the electric vehicle segment. First commonly spotted in cars, electric counterparts of a lot other vehicles have slowly trickled down to other forms of transport like bikes and even pickup trucks. Now, automobile manufacturer Jeep is about to launch a new electric bike. The bike will feature a 750W motor and a 40-mile (about 64.37 km) range.

Related Stories


The electric bike was shown for a few seconds during the Super Bowl LIV. Jeep is expected to launch the vehicle in June 2020. According to the Jeep website, the bike will feature a 750W electric motor. While there is no more official information about the vehicle yet, Beebom reports that the bike could feature Magura-style brakes instead of the 4-piston. Tektro Dorado hydraulic discs shown in the commercial.

Watch: Ather 450X First Look

The bike will also reportedly come with an 840Wh battery and RockShox rear suspension. It could also feature a pair of inverted front suspension forks. The features suggest that the e-bike will be a worthy addition to the brand’s off-road portfolio.

More information on the bike is expected to come closer to its launch date. However, it will be interesting to see if the product is a completely new product or a rebranded vehicle. The bike was spotted during the Super Bowl game. As Kansas City beat San Francisco, a 1-minute long TV spot featured the Jeep Gladiator SUV. At around the 39-second mark, the teaser gave us a glimpse of the new e-bike.

Bajaj Chetak electric launched with a range of 95km: Check out the price

Also Read

Bajaj Chetak electric launched with a range of 95km: Check out the price

The growth of electric vehicles

Other recent additions to the team of electric vehicles include the recently launched Tesla Cybertruck. Even the classic Hummer is coming back a decade later as an electric pickup truck. In India, electric motorcycles are growing in popularity. Bikes like the Revolt RV 400 launched recently and even the Bajaj Chetak was rebranded into its modern electric counterpart.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 3, 2020 6:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

New Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings February 2020 security patch
News
New Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings February 2020 security patch
Google Maps 'hacked' by man with 99 smartphones

News

Google Maps 'hacked' by man with 99 smartphones

New Huawei MateBook laptops spotted on official website: Check features, price

Laptops

New Huawei MateBook laptops spotted on official website: Check features, price

Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users

News

Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users

IQOO 5G phone could launch with Snapdragon 865

News

IQOO 5G phone could launch with Snapdragon 865

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range

New Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings February 2020 security patch

Google Maps 'hacked' by man with 99 smartphones

Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users

IQOO 5G phone could launch with Snapdragon 865

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

GM to resurrect Hummer as a 1,000hp electric pickup in May

News

GM to resurrect Hummer as a 1,000hp electric pickup in May
Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh

News

Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh
Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched

News

Ather 450X electric scooter with 4G, and Android launched
TVS iQube electric scooter launched in India for Rs 1.15 lakh

News

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in India for Rs 1.15 lakh
MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

News

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno फरवरी 2020 के मध्य में चार बैक कैमरे वाले 2 CAMON सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

Trending Technology News Today : OnePlus 8 सीरीज के Amazon India पर स्पॉट किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Flipkart 'Flipstart Day' सेल इन पांच डिवाइसेज पर मिल रही है शानदार डील्स, आखिरी दिन आज

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन Amazon India की वेबसाइट पर हुए स्पॉट

itel भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा iphone 11 जैसे कैमरा सेटअप वाला फोन, ये होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range
News
Jeep to launch 750W E-bike with 40-mile range
New Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings February 2020 security patch

News

New Samsung Galaxy A50 update brings February 2020 security patch
Google Maps 'hacked' by man with 99 smartphones

News

Google Maps 'hacked' by man with 99 smartphones
Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users

News

Honor Play 3 EMUI 9.1 update rolls out to users
IQOO 5G phone could launch with Snapdragon 865

News

IQOO 5G phone could launch with Snapdragon 865