Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk to enter Indian broadband market with satellite internet services: Know details

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are getting ready to enter the Indian high-speed broadband and internet space. Both of them have reportedly reached out to the Indian government with separate plans to offer satellite-based internet connectivity. If they step into the space, they will be going heads on against Airtel and Reliance Jio, two of the largest broadband service providers in the country. Also Read - PayPal veteran Sanjay Bhargava to join Elon Musk's Starlink as India Country Director

According to a report by The Times of India, “Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, and Amazon have held separate consultations with the telecom ministry – as well as the Department of Space – for starting satellite-based internet services in India.” However, both are yet to apply for a license. Also Read - Internet to stop working for select users from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?

The report further states that the telecom department expects both the billionaire’s companies to apply for the licence very soon. Also Read - Internet to stop working for some from tomorrow: Check if you will be impacted

Currently, OneWeb, where Bharti Global holds the major stake has publicly announced plans of launching satellite-based services in India and other geographies by next year. The company has already received a national long distance (NLD) license from the telecom department. The company plans to use low-earth orbit satellites to offer high bandwidth speeds like 1 Gbps and more.

Internet services via satellites will help India grow, as they will be able to reach dark zones in rural areas, as well as difficult terrains.

The report states that both the companies will have to adhere to the guidelines stipulated for telecom services when they begin services. To recall, Musk has publically shown interest in launching Starlink in India. In a Twitter reply, he told a user that he is currently “Just figuring out the regulatory approval process.”

Starlink has even appointed Sanjay Bhargava as the country director for India.

Amazon will introduce its high-speed broadband services in India via its Project Kuiper programme. Under the programme, the company will launch low earth orbit satellites to cover the entire globe.