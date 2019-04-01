comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Jeff Bezos' investigator claims Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon chief's phone
News

Jeff Bezos' investigator claims Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon chief's phone

News

If Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone can be hacked, then it means every other phone can be hacked too.

  • Published: April 1, 2019 2:29 PM IST
amazon-ceo-jeff-bezos

Jeff Bezos, the Chief Executive Officer of Amazon and the world’s richest person, may not be immune to hacking after all. Gavin de Becker, a celebrity security, who counts Bezos as his client for 22 years, has concluded that Saudi Arabian authorities hacked into his phone and gained access to personal data. The investigator doubles down on the narrative that Saudi officials are after Bezos’ personal data after Amazon chief had himself cited the allegation in a Medium post in February.

Becker, who was hired to look into the release of intimate images, made the claim in a bombshell op-ed published by the Daily Beast. “Our investigators and several experts concluded with high confidence that the Saudis had access to Bezos’ phone, and gained private information,” Becker wrote. While the private investigator hired by Bezos does not offer any concrete evidence to support the claim that Saudi authorities hacked into Bezos‘ phone, he said that the evidence has been filed with federal officials. It is not clear who those officials are or when the details were shared by Becker and his team.

Hackers used PUBG to communicate for a $2.4 million heist

Also Read

Hackers used PUBG to communicate for a $2.4 million heist

The article states that the conclusion was reached based on a broad array of resources including “investigative interviews with current and former AMI executives and sources, extensive discussions with top Middle East experts in the intelligence community, leading cybersecurity experts who have tracked Saudi spyware, discussions with current and former advisers to President Trump, Saudi whistleblowers, people who personally know the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (also known as MBS), people who work with his close associate Saud al-Qahtani, Saudi dissidents, and other targets of Saudi action, including writer/activist Iyad el-Baghdadi.”

The issue stems from an article published by National Enquirer, a magazine published by American Media, Inc. The article detailed the ongoing relationship between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, which reportedly led to the divorce with MacKenzie Bezos. The Enquirer said that it got access to intimate images of Bezos through Michael Sanchez, the now-estranged brother of Lauren Sanchez. Becker writes that AMI did not take any efforts to conceal its sources, which would be the case with any journalist or publication. The investigator further writes that it was the Enquirer which first contacted Michael Sanchez about the affair and not the other way around.

Watch: Android Q How to install

In the middle of the issue, AMI threatened to publish more embarrassing photos of Jeff Bezos, which lead to Amazon chief writing a strong blog on Medium, detailing the terms set forth by the Enquirer’s parent company. In the op-ed, Becker shares that AMI executives also asked them to sign an eight-page contract saying that the investigation had not relied upon “any form of electronic eavesdropping or hacking in their news-gathering process.” The use of those words traces the whole issue back to Pegasus spyware, which was reportedly used by the Saudi kingdom to spy on journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Becker further links the hacking to extensive coverage of the murder of Khashoggi by The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos. Khashoggi was reportedly killed by operatives at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year. “It’s clear that MBS considers The Washington Post to be a major enemy,” de Becker wrote at the end, referring to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the kingdom, who was termed responsible for the murder by the US Senate. The explosive opinion by Becker raises questions about security aspects of digital devices we use everyday. It needs to be seen whether security officials reveal how or whether Jeff Bezos’ phone was hacked by Saudi officials.

  • Published Date: April 1, 2019 2:29 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Mi Fan Festival 2019 announced: Deals previewed
News
Mi Fan Festival 2019 announced: Deals previewed
Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched

News

Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro new Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta update now available

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro new Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta update now available

Reliance JioPhone 2, Redmi Go and more: 6 budget smartphones on sale this week

News

Reliance JioPhone 2, Redmi Go and more: 6 budget smartphones on sale this week

OnePlus 7 render once again shows its pop-up selfie camera

News

OnePlus 7 render once again shows its pop-up selfie camera

Most Popular

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Jeff Bezos' investigator claims Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon chief's phone

Mi Fan Festival 2019 announced: Deals previewed

Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro new Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta update now available

Reliance JioPhone 2, Redmi Go and more: 6 budget smartphones on sale this week

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jeff Bezos' investigator claims Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon chief's phone

News

Jeff Bezos' investigator claims Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon chief's phone
Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

News

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report
Amazon Echo led India smart speakers market in 2018

News

Amazon Echo led India smart speakers market in 2018
Reliance Jio reportedly acquires Haptik to challenge Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

News

Reliance Jio reportedly acquires Haptik to challenge Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
'TCL TV Days' sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to 50 percent

Deals

'TCL TV Days' sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to 50 percent

हिंदी समाचार

LG K12+ हुआ लॉन्च, SD कार्ड से 2 हजार GB तक बढ़ा सकते हैं स्टोरेज

Google के Gmail का आज 15वां Happy Birthday, जानें इतने सालों में क्या आया बदलाव

शाओमी का भारत में सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन 4 अप्रैल को होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

T-series बना दुनिया का नंबर वन Youtube चैनल, वीडियो अपलोड कर PewDiePie ने निकाली भड़ास

Flipkart Infinix Days sale: पुराने फोन को देकर नया स्मार्टफोन 49 रुपये में खरीदें

News

Jeff Bezos' investigator claims Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon chief's phone
News
Jeff Bezos' investigator claims Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon chief's phone
Mi Fan Festival 2019 announced: Deals previewed

News

Mi Fan Festival 2019 announced: Deals previewed
Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched

News

Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro new Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta update now available

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro new Android Pie-based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta update now available
Reliance JioPhone 2, Redmi Go and more: 6 budget smartphones on sale this week

News

Reliance JioPhone 2, Redmi Go and more: 6 budget smartphones on sale this week