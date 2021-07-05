Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO, ready for a trip to space

Jeff Bezos is a renowned name in the world of technology and we must thank Amazon for it. Bezos, who is the founder and chief executive officer of one of the top tech companies Amazon, steps down from his position. Also Read - Amazon mistakenly sells high-end 1.8 ton split AC at price of an air cooler

Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO earlier on Monday. Andy Jassy, who has served as the chief of Amazon web services for many years now, becomes the new Amazon CEO. Jassy is said to be Bezos' most trusted colleagues and was seen as the successor since several years now.

Eventhough Bezos steps down as CEO of Amazon he will retain a crucial role as the executive chair in the company. Bezos is said to be a part of the daily management.

Bezos, 57, is currently the world’s richest man. To rewind back around 27 years, Bezos started Amazon as an online bookstore at a garage. It all started with him packing orders himself and delivering them to post offices. In no time, Bezos took the company to new heights and expanded the business across various categories and sectors. Today, it is almost impossible for almost everyone to image life without Amazon.

Earlier in February 2021, Bezos announced to step down from the position of CEO in a letter to Amazon employees. In the letter he stated that moving forward, he now wants to focus on new products.

Bezos chose July 5 as the date to step down from the position for ‘sentimental’ reasons. In the last shareholder meeting as CEO, Bezos said, “we chose that date because it’s sentimental for me. It’s the day Amazon was incorporated in 1994, exactly 27 years ago.”

Moving forward, Bezos said to spend more time on some of his other projects including his own Aerospace company Blue Origin. “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend,” he said.

Bezos will travel to space with his brothers later this month on July 20 for 11 minutes and then return to Earth in a parachute landing in the West Texas desert. Once Bezos travels to space later this month, it will make him world’s first person to fly to space on his own rocket.