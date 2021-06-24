comscore Reliance AGM 2021 highlights: Jio partners with Facebook, Google, Microsoft to power 5G solutions, JioPhone Next announced
Reliance AGM 2021 highlights: Jio partners with Facebook, Google, Microsoft to power 5G solutions, JioPhone Next announced

Jio to use Google's Cloud technology, partner with Facebook, Microsoft to power 5G solutions, JioPhone Next announced in partnership with Google.

Jio 5G live updates: Reliance at its 44th Annual General meeting has announced insights about the Jio 5G plans in India. Alongside, the Indian conglomerate has launched its new phone JioPhone Next in collaboration with search engine giant Google. Also Read - JioPhone Next is Jio's first smartphone made in collaboration with Google

Jio partnership with Google, Facebook, and Microsoft to power 5G solutions

Reliance has announced a partnership with Google, Facebook, and Microsoft to power Jio’s 5G solution. The company is said to use Google Cloud’s cutting-edge technology to power Jio’s 5G solutions. The company cited to have operationalised the 10MW capacity of Jio-Azure Cloud data centres in collaboration with Microsoft. Also Read - JioPhone Next Launch Highlights: Jio 5G release update, low-cost 4G Jio phone launched

“Expanding our data centre capacity and offerings for SMBs and startups,” the company cited. The Ambani-led company claims that they have tested Jio 5G solution and have managed to achieve 1Gbps high-speed data. Jio has managed to set up 5G networks across India and Navi Mumbai. Reliance Corp. boasted to be the first to launch full-fledged 5G services in the country and stated to have built future-proof network architecture, collaborated with global partners to develop 5G devices, and bring applications in healthcare, education, entertainment, and retail.

Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai commenting on the announcement said, “a new 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Jio will help more than a billion Indians connect to a faster internet, support businesses in digital transformation and lay the foundation for next phase of India’s digitization.”

JioPhone Next features, availability

The new JioPhone Next which has been developed in partnership with Google carries a ton of useful features at an affordable offering. Google notes that the Android OS has been specifically optimised for the new Jio smartphone and that it will include Google text and translate features.

The JioPhone Next supports voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of text on the screen, language translation, camera with AR filter, etc. The JioPhone Next will be available from September 10.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2021 3:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 24, 2021 4:54 PM IST

