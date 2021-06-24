After truckloads of speculations and leaks, Reliance Jio has finally announced its first-ever smartphone at its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) event. The JioPhone Next takes forward Jio’s collaboration with Google that came into existence last year. Also Read - Reliance AGM 2021 highlights: Jio partners with Facebook, Google, Microsoft to power 5G solutions, JioPhone Next announced

Google will work closely with Jio to provide people with an affordable smartphone option so that more people can access its perks. Here's a look at all the details we know.

JioPhone Next smartphone announced

It is revealed that the new Jio smartphone will use the Android operating system, which will be specially customised for JioPhone Next users in India. We are likely to see more India-centric features like Read Aloud and Translate Now to help people view content in their language.

While there’s no word on the Android version, we are assured that the phone will get regular updates with the inbuilt Google Play Protect security features. There will be access to Google Assistant and a number of Jio apps.

Its features and specifications are still under the wraps. But, Jio claims to offer good cameras with support for HDR and Night mode. Jio has also partnered with Snapchat to provide people with access to the app’s Indian filters. A good performance is also expected.

But, we do have some leaks to look at. There are chances that the JioPhone Next will be powered by a Snapdragon 480 chip as part of its deal with Qualcomm. The device is most likely to include both front and rear cameras, up to 2GB of RAM, and up to 16GB of storage. This hints at an Android Go Edition for the phone.

The JioPhone Next will be launched on September 10, which marks the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

This isn’t a stop to the Jio-Google partnership. Jio will also launch a 5G smartphone, which will be done with Google’s help.

In addition to this, the telecom operator will make use of Google Clouds’ ‘cutting-edge technologies to help power Jio’s 5G solutions.’

Reliance Jio is yet to announce more details on its first smartphone that is a few months away from its official launch. We will keep you posted on all the details that will come our way. Hence, stay tuned.