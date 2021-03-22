Jio 5G phone and low-cost JioBook laptop to launch at Reliance's AGM 2021: Report

At last year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) Reliance had confirmed to partner with Google to develop an affordable Android smartphone for Indian consumers. A latest report now suggests that Reliance Jio will launch its first 5G smartphone in partnership with Google at 2021 AGM. In addition, the telecom giant is expected to launch its long-time rumoured low-cost Jio laptop dubbed JioBook on the same day. Also Read - Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021 when compared to Jio, Vi: TRAI

A latest report coming from TelecomTalk suggests that Jio and Google are "still talking about which version of the Android should the smartphone feature."

Jio 5G phone, JioBook launch details

Rumours suggest that the Jio 5G smartphone will be developed in partnership with Google and run on either JioOS based on Android or Android Go. For the unaware, Android Go is Google's lightweight OS designed for smartphones with entry-level hardware.

The new report reveals that sources close to the matter have confirmed that Jio’s 5G smartphone will run on Android Go OS and include entry-level specifications. The same report also states that Reliance Jio is working on Android-based JioOS for the smartphone.

Past reports had suggested that the company is developing JioOS for laptops by Reliance Jio. Rumours suggest that Jio is considering partnering with Chinese manufacturer Bluebank Communication Technology for developing the low-cost JioBook laptop with 4G LTE connectivity.

The development of the JioBook has reportedly began in early September last year and the device is said to reach the Product Validation Test stage by mid-April.

As far as the specifications and features are concerned, the JioBook will feature an HD (1,366×768 pixels) display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with Snapdragon X12 4G modem. It is tipped to feature up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. There will be several connectivity options on the smartphone including a Mini-HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.